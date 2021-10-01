The Payson Unified School District’s on something of a charm offensive — for budget geeks.
The effort stems from an upsetting letter to the editor in the Payson Roundup, accusing the district of having too much money in the bank, collecting too much tax and indulging in a lack of transparency.
The letter provoked a long presentation stuffed with documents at Monday’s school board meeting. Finance Director Kathie Manning and Superintendent Linda Gibson also attended a Payson Tea Party meeting, part of the district’s ongoing effort to connect with the community.
The whole dust up provided an inescapably befuddling journey into the world of public school financing in Arizona.
The letter from Arizona Republican Assembly founding member Phil Mason was prompted by a Roundup article pointing out that Arizona public schools rank 48th in per-student spending nationally — some 50% below the national average.
Based on a state Department of Education report online, he maintained that the state’s public schools are flush with money as evidenced by a year-end cash surplus of $5 billion. He insisted Payson schools are among the worst offenders — with $9 million in “excess” funds in the bank.
Mason maintained this means the district’s collecting way too much property tax and shouldn’t have “begged poverty” to get donations for a $20,000 resurfacing of the gym floor and $40,000 for new band uniforms.”
He said this “fleecing” of taxpayers bordered on the criminal — especially considering the district’s mediocre student test scores.
So on Monday, Manning devoted nearly half an hour to rebutting the assorted claims in the letter.
The short version goes like this: A “cash balance” of $9 million in a school district isn’t like having extra money at the end of the month in your checking account.
Manning noted the district’s state-reported cash balance of $9 million really works out to $4.7 million, by the time you do the math. Moreover, most of that money sits in special funds with all kinds of restrictions. So the district’s real cash reserve amounts to more like $2 million — not quite 10% of the operating budget. And the district needs every bit of that because the board never knows when it adopts a budget in June how much money it will actually get from the state.
“PUSD does not and is not misleading the public,” she said. “We pride ourselves in being transparent and are happy to share information and expertise to anyone seeking information. We take the fiduciary responsible of spending taxpayers’ money extremely seriously.”
For starters, the state’s cash balance included a couple million dollars in money the county incorrectly allotted to the school district. The district kept the money in the bank while it went back and forth with the county to get the formulas applied correctly, said Manning.
And for reasons that baffled Manning, the state counted a $1.8 million bond payment the district owed as cash in the bank.
But does that mean the district has $4.7 million in the bank, while pleading poverty?
Not at all, insisted Manning.
That figure includes all kinds of year-end balances in assorted funds, many with tight limits on how that money can be spent. It includes the real contingency fund totaling about $1.9 million — what amounts to the reserve fund for the $20 million budget. It also includes earmarked money from things like federal and state grants, Credit for Kids donations used to support extracurricular activities, reserves for the district’s vocational programs, restricted gifts and donations and even savings the district accumulates to pay off its solar panels.
Manning also objected to the idea that the district has been “crying poverty” to get donations for things like band uniforms and the gym floor. In both cases, community groups asked what they could do to help the schools — or raised money specifically for that purpose.
“PUSD was approached by a marketing company that represented clients that were interested in funding projects supporting students. The donors chose to fund band uniforms and the refinishing of the gym floor.”
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Arizona, in fiscal 2019, spent $8,625 per student in total state, federal and local spending. That compares to a national average of $13,147. High spending states like New York spent more than $25,000 per student. This may partially explain why Arizona has among the lowest teacher salaries and largest class sizes in the nation.
If Payson schools boosted spending to hit the national average — it would require an additional $4,522 per student — a 52% increase. This would give the district roughly an additional $10.4 million.
The Arizona Auditor General’s report for 2020 showed Payson pays teachers an average of $54,814, just above the state average of $52,000. The district also has more experienced teachers, a higher family poverty rate and a larger special education population than the average district statewide. The district has high transportation costs due to the 300-square-mile sprawl of its attendance area, but average or below average costs when it comes to administration, food service and plant operations, according to the auditor general.
The auditor general concluded that 66% of the district’s budget goes to classroom spending, 11% to administration and 21% to everything else. The district’s total per-student spending remains about 9% below the statewide average.
(3) comments
1. The information I have been reporting is certifiably accurate.
2. There are SOME restricted categories of funds, but they are generally small dollar amounts according to the latest PUSD report I was given yesterday.
3. PUSD is now even more flush with money since they are the recipient of over $7.4 million in additional federal COVID funds with very limited restrictions.
4. The per-pupil funding published in the article is out of alignment showing only slightly over 50% of the current official amount. The Joint Legislative Budget Committee audited report of August 31 2021 shows the total state federal & local per-pupil funding to be $14,326.00 for the current school year!
There are many other false and misleading statements in the above article. To rebut all of the inaccuracies in the nearly thousand word novel would exceed the Roundup comment limits.
However, since I am retired, I am willing to walk thru the certified FACTS at your convenience. E-mail me at: gopphil@aol.com and I will give you the real numbers and the the links to the source documents.
So...the man who is frequently in error, but never in doubt, rides again....🙄
So...once again, the man who is frequently in error but never in doubt, rides on.....🙄
