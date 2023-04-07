It’s just a test.
But it matters.
Really matters.
So Payson schools are reaching out to students and parents to make sure they know kids started taking high-stakes standardized tests on March 30 – with different subjects at different schools continuing all the way through April 19.
The students won’t get graded.
But their schools will – and so will their teachers.
And that has big consequences, potentially affecting school funding, teacher bonuses and contracts, the district’s rating by the state and the link between schools and the community.
It helps teachers and administrators figure out whether students are learning what they need to know – so they can continually adjust the curriculum and what happens in the classroom.
Superintendent Linda Gibson, in a letter to parents last week, said “you are the key variable in students’ and the districts’ success because of the support you provide all year long. You may be aware that proficiency and growth in grades 3-11 on state assessments are the essential components that determine a school and district letter grade. We believe that a student is much more than a test grade. However, the general public doesn’t get to know all students and only has state assessment scores to judge the general abilities of a cohort of students.”
The stakes are especially high this year – as schools across the state work to regain the academic ground lost during the three-years of disrupted learning during the pandemic. Scores statewide plunged – and have been rising again at a painfully slow pace. Most Payson schools last year had scores close to – or a little above – the statewide average. That’s pretty good for a low-wealth, rural school with a relatively high poverty rate. Better yet, the dismal graduation rate from 2020 rebounded sharply in 2022 – coming in well above the statewide average.
So the district hopes to build momentum this year.
But that raises the problem – how do you ensure students will try their hardest, even though they won’t experience either benefits or consequences?
Well, for starters the district last week put out a notice to parents and students – telling them to get ready for the three week long rollout of the statewide tests in math, English and science. These statewide tests are different from the much more frequent tracking tests teachers give in each classroom to make sure students are mastering the multitude of basic skills they must build on. So Payson Elementary School students won’t be taking the tests – but students in grades 3 to 11 will all take a gamut of tests.
Gibson’s missive to families made it clear that the entire community’s involved in helping students succeed.
“We believe that if families, businesses and the media truly believe that all PUSD students can succeed and are willing to show this by rallying behind them during these testing dates by expressing the importance of these tests and encouraging students to try their hardest – then success will show in the end.”
Studies suggest that student motivation matters a lot when it comes to test scores – which remain just one way of measuring how much kids are learning.
But other factors also make a surprising difference – like whether you got a good night’s sleep or had breakfast or get enough exercise.
So here’s a list of suggestions for ways parents can make sure their kids show up ready for the tests.
• Eat a high protein-rich dinner the evening before
• Stay away from sugary drinks and foods the day prior and the day of testing
• Drink at least 8 oz of water before going to school, and take a water bottle to school
• Eat a protein-rich breakfast
• Get at least 8 hours of truly restful sleep — no cell phone in the room the night before
• Talk about the test with family and community members
• Encourage students to take their time, read questions at least two times
• Exercise before school starts (15 – 30 min): jumping jacks, dancing, etc.
