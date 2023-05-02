The Payson School Board last week approved contracts with an array of private firms to provide an estimated $200,000 in annual services for the district’s special education students.
About 17% of Payson students are in the special education category, according to the 2022 Arizona Auditor General’s report. That compares to about 11% statewide. The state provides extra funding for special education students based on the diagnosis, but the funding often falls short of covering the actual cost, according to state cost studies.
The Payson School Board last week approved a long list of outside contractors to provide services needed by special education students, over and above what the special education teachers and staff can provide. That includes things like counselors, speech therapists, psychologists and others.
The contract allows the district to call on the outside specialists as needed to help individual students. The district sought bids to renew existing contracts, which means the firms have agreed to a set or hourly rate to provide needed services for the next five years. Typically, the district has been spending $200,000 a year for those services.
The contracts include immediate “on board” services in an emergency, longer-term staffing through agencies and therapy delivered online.
“This has become a critical need for ‘as needed’ services to meet state and federal requirements in a timely manner for school districts,” according to the staff report.
School districts are required by state and federal law to provide all needed services for students with disabilities. That can include relatively mild conditions like dyslexia or much more costly conditions like severe autism. The state provides extra funding to provide those services – but assorted studies suggest the state payments cover only a fraction of the services students actually need.
As a result, districts struggle to fully staff their special education programs – often siphoning money away from other needs that aren’t legally mandated. Moreover, relying on outside contractors costs a lot more than hiring enough staff in the first place, according to statewide cost analysis.
The Arizona Department of Education hasn’t analyzed the cost of providing the required special education services since 2007. State law at one point required a cost study every two years, but lawmakers repealed that requirement years ago and have not approved money to upgrade the cost study since.
The number of students who qualify for special education services has increased steadily, but funding hasn’t kept pace. For instance, the number of students with autism more than doubled in the past decade – totaling more than 13,000 statewide.
In 2007, special education cost school districts $818 million, an increase of $145 million in the previous two years. Even then, the study concluded that the state was giving district $100 million less than it cost to provide the legally required services for special education students, according to an investigative report published in 2019 in the Arizona Republic.
A 2018 analysis suggested the cost of special education services had risen to $1.2 billion annually.
Then-Sen. Sylvia Allen introduced a bill that would set aside $5 million for “extraordinary special education needs,” which would cover at least of the extra costs when districts had a student in need of much more costly services. Currently, the state pays a set amount based on the diagnosis – rather than reimbursing districts for the services actually needed.
Allen’s bill never made it out of committee – and similar bills have also never actually made it to a vote in both legislative chambers.
A June 22 report by the Arizona Department of Education also documented the financial problems with the system for funding special education students – including the costly reliance on outside counselors and therapists.
The report noted that public school enrollment grew 5% from 2010 to 2019, but the number of special education students grew 15%.
The report also noted that a special education teacher makes $9,000 more than the average general education teacher. However, an occupational therapist makes $37,000 more and a speech pathologist makes $23,000 more.
The Department of Education study also found that districts generally spend a lot more on transportation for special education than the state pays. About 20% of special education students need specialized transportation services. Special education students account for about a third of school transportation miles statewide.
For instance, Payson has curtailed its general education bus routes due mostly to a shortage of bus drivers. Districts aren’t required to provide bus transportation for the general education population – but are required by law to provide transportation for special needs students. However, the state pays between 74 cents and $12 less per mile than it costs districts to transport those students, the report concluded.
