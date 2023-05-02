The Payson School Board last week approved contracts with an array of private firms to provide an estimated $200,000 in annual services for the district’s special education students.

About 17% of Payson students are in the special education category, according to the 2022 Arizona Auditor General’s report. That compares to about 11% statewide. The state provides extra funding for special education students based on the diagnosis, but the funding often falls short of covering the actual cost, according to state cost studies.

