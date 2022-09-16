The Payson school board this week approved a new Friday robotics program for an estimated 130 students.
The board approved $100,000 to pay the salaries of eight teachers, six paraprofessionals, an office tech and a custodian.
The teachers will get an extra $30 an hour and other staff $20 an hour to work on Fridays, now that the district is on a four-day school week.
Some 130 students in grades K-8 have already signed up for the program, held at Julia Randall Elementary School.
The money will come from federal pandemic relief money — part of the district’s multi-million-dollar ESSER windfall.
The district will partner with the University of Arizona to offer the 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. robotics program for elementary and middle school students — with a total of 33 Friday sessions throughout the school year.
The program includes a free breakfast and lunch snack for all students.
The district had let its long-time computer programming and robotics program at the high school level lapse, with the retirement of Bud Evans. The district’s once-booming sequence of computer classes and the supporting FBLA club Evans ran had dwindled during the pandemic, with the interruption of in-person classes.
The new program will plant the technology seed with students in elementary school — with more than half of the 130 students enrolled now in grades K-3.
The program is the latest attempt to provide extra classes, tutoring and activities on Fridays, now that the district is on a four-day school week.
