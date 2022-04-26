Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met recently with Rim Country officials and urged them to draw up their wish list for local infrastructure projects, which could get funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey said the town’s rushing to flesh out a list. He praised Sinema for calling the meeting in Show Low to talk with officials from communities all along Highway 260 about how they can elbow their way to the front of the line for federal money.
The meeting also included Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen, Star Valley Mayor Bobby Davis, Star Valley Town Manager Tim Grier and town officials from the White Mountains.
Sinema said the bipartisan federal infrastructure package included nearly $1 billion in funding for Arizona to improve the safety of highways, roads and bridges, including unsafe rural roads and highway projects. In January, federal officials announced the release of $45 million to repair or replace 130 Arizona bridges in poor condition.
“Today’s roundtable was another important opportunity to hear from leaders, mayors and community members,” said Sinema. “My team and I will keep working hand in hand with Arizonans on the ground to get our historic infrastructure investments to the projects that need them in Navajo, Gila, and Apache counties.”
Morrissey commented, “She’s putting the money where the need is and not playing politics. It’s so refreshing to see this in action. She’s doing a yeoman’s job.”
Sinema and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly played a key role in negotiating the $1.2 billion infrastructure act, which passed the Senate on a bipartisan 69-30 vote, but only narrowly passed out of the House on a mostly party-line 228-206 vote.
Morrissey said the priority list for Payson will likely include seeking help extending Green Valley Parkway to the Beeline Highway. The route would provide a vital escape route in case a wildfire forced an evacuation of Payson. It would also serve as a back-door entrance to Main Street and Green Valley Park. The town’s in the midst of doing environmental studies for the extension, which has turned up some artifacts. The town doesn’t yet have a firm price tag for the extension.
The town also has ambitious plans to turn flood control on the American Gulch into a major town amenity, as Scottsdale did when it convinced the Army Corps of Engineers to transform a flood control project on the Indian Bend Wash into a greenbelt with parks and golf courses.
Morrissey’s list might also include more help in thinning the watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, which faces extreme danger from a crown fire and provides Rim Country with a secure water supply for the future. The Salt River Project, Payson and the U.S. Forest Service have been trying to find funding and a contractor to thin the watershed for several years, but have been stymied so far by the high cost of coping with low-value biomass across much of the 64,000-acre watershed. If the watershed suffers a high-intensity wildfire, subsequent flooding and erosion could easily fill in the 15,000 acre-foot reservoir.
The list could also include widening Highway 260 near Lion Springs Road. The highway narrows to one lane in each direction in this stretch, causing traffic jams on most summer weekends. This could also complicate fire evacuation efforts — as Pine discovered last summer when it took four hours to get most people out of town during the evacuation for the Backbone Fire. The Arizona Department of Transportation has included the three-mile-long Lion Springs widening of Highway 260 on its five-year plan and committed $5 million in design work. However, the state hasn’t actually funded the project, with an estimated price tag of $50 million.
Morrissey said Sinema’s office has proved especially helpful whenever the town has sought federal help, starting with the pandemic but now including wildfire preparations.
“She’s made things happen,” commented the mayor, who’s the former chair of the Arizona Republican Party.
He noted that dealing with the federal bureaucracy poses a daunting challenge for towns if they don’t have the active assistance of home state senators and congressmen.
“You’ve got so many loopholes and doors. We need to be innovative and get around the bureaucracy,” said Morrissey.
