So guess who’s spending lots of money to prop up the Town of Payson’s economy?
Well, that would be the Town of Payson.
Payson spent $15.5 million on capital projects in 2017-18 and another $8.8 million in 2018-19, according town figures presented to Payson’s Subcommittee for Review of Past Capital Improvement Projects.
That amounts to roughly $600 per resident in 2017-18 and $1,000 per resident in 2018-19.
More than half of that was spent on finishing the C.C. Cragin pipeline and treatment plant — so the flood of money to contractors has already slowed down with the completion of the project. That money comes mostly from water rates and a state Water Infrastructure Finance Authority grant.
Moreover, state and federal grants accounted for maybe half of the remaining spending — especially federal money for the airport and state-shared gas tax money for roads.
So town residents are getting a great deal, with money flooding in from other state and federal agencies to maintain the roads, buy police cars, improve parks and a host of other projects. Even when the money comes out of the general fund, sales tax paid by out-of-town visitors accounts for a large share.
Moreover, compare Payson’s $8 million to $15 million in capital spending to what the Payson Unified School District has to spend on maintaining its five campuses — about $500,000 annually.
The capital spending subcommittee was established by the council to delve into town contracts, starting with the $45 million worth of contracts awarded for the C.C. Cragin pipeline project, which boosted the town’s sustainable water supply from 1,800 acre-feet to some 5,000 acre-feet.
Some council members thought the extensive review of past contracts could reveal misspending and big overruns. But the review of both the C.C. Cragin projects and the more normal capital projects mostly revealed few problems with overruns or sweetheart contracts to a “good old boy” network.
Mayor Tom Morrissey commented, “The purpose of this subcommittee is to review past contracts to look at things that could have been done better. We might be able to learn some of these things. I don’t want to waste time and money, but the whole idea of this is to arrive at a better place on future contracts.”
Several committee members suggested the committee should start reviewing contracts before those contracts go to the town council. The contract town attorney noted the council would have to expand the scope of the committee’s authority to make that happen.
Nonetheless, the committee has spent hours researching and discussing the town’s system for bidding and awarding contracts and sorted through mounds of paperwork to make sure the final price paid came close to the budgeted price. So far, the research has revealed the C.C. Cragin contracts came in just 3% over the original bids, through a series of approved change orders. The review of the additional contracts showed most of the final costs came in pretty close to the original bids as well.
The two-year review of the capital spending projects did reveal one interesting wrinkle when it comes to the big gap between budgeted spending and actual spending. The actual spending on capital projects generally came in at just 67% of the budgeted amount. But that’s not because the work proved cheaper than expected. It’s mostly because the town has to put into the budget the cost of any grant-funded project for which it applies. But if the town doesn’t get the grant, then it never spends the money.
The grants generally require the town to come up with a detailed cost estimate as part of the application process. But then the town has to improvise, if it gets only a portion of the money it seeks.
For instance, almost all the improvements at the airport are funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. “We have an allocation every year that we have the ability to spend, but it’s a moving target — based on what gets approved,” said Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf. “Sometimes it’s not enough to cover the cost of the project. So this year we funded the design for a million-dollar project. It all depends on how many people are applying for the same pot of money.”
The town generally provides a 4% match and often the engineering firms do the work up front, then get repaid once the grant comes in.
In some cases, the town guesses at the cost of a project. But the actual bids come back much higher. In one case, the estimated cost of a $50,000 building came it at $70,000. Sometimes, the town rebids the project. Sometimes, the town just awards the bid at the higher level.
Councilor Jim Ferris noted, “If we have something that comes back where we are way under budgeted, I think in a case like that we need to go out and get new bids. Maybe we would have picked up more bidders (on the higher amount.)”
DeSchaaf said, “You’ll see on the next page we did that. There are a lot of things that could affect why we did that — perhaps with a smaller project we know a lot of local contractors are busy.”
Water Department Manager Tanner Henry said the town also has to remain flexible to take advantage of other projects. For instance, if the Northern Gila County Sanitary District is replacing a sewer main, the town can take advantage of the open trenches to upgrade or replace aging water lines.
“So I have to set aside money in case they do that,” he said. “So if a developer comes in and needs an 8-inch line to serve his property and there’s an undeveloped parcel beyond that development — maybe we want to pay the extra to upgrade to a 12-inch line” that will serve the additional parcel when it gets developed.
Henry noted that the town’s existing water system mostly involves a network of 200 miles of PVC pipe. Those lines need replacement every 40 years — although the town can stretch the replacement cycle to 60 years.
“So if you take that 200 miles and divide by the 60-year lifespan — we need to replace 4 miles of pipeline every year — that’s $600,000 just to keep up with what we’ve got today before it begins to catastrophically fail,” he said.
The water department also remains on the lookout to upgrade water lines to provide enough water pressure to install fire hydrants in large areas of town without hydrant coverage.
Mostly, the meeting revealed the layered complexity of keeping up to date with the existing infrastructure of parks, roads, water and other services, while still planning for the tripling of the town’s population envisioned by the general plan.
The committee members raised a number of issues, from the need to provide more affordable housing to the need to improve fire suppression systems. Each one ultimately depends on the town’s infrastructure.
“The purpose of this committee is to refine the process and make sure it works for everyone,” said Morrissey. “I’d like to move towards that end. We’re benefiting from the research done here.”
(1) comment
So does this mean that all the local good ol boys that served on the town government before our current mayor and council weren’t crooked liars??!! I imagine Ferris and Morrissey popped their depends when the findings were revealed, wonder what that cost tax payers
