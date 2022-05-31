Payson town officials have launched an effort to work with the Payson Unified School District to improve campus security in the wake of a horrific school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers before police killed the gunman.
“What happened in Uvalde, Texas is one of the greatest tragedies a parent or a nation can experience. Those parents and families are in my prayers as their loss is unimaginable,” said Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey in a release last week.
Morrissey said Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer and Town Manager Troy Smith have “agreed to a dedicated effort to work with the Payson Unified School District to greatly increase security in our school system. This has to be started immediately and we will all work together on what is an absolute must as we go forward as a town and local community to protect the lives of our teachers and our precious children.”
He noted several residents had already offered to help in this process. “We are so blessed with such a caring community.”
Payson schools superintendent Linda Gibson did not respond to a request for comment on the effort prior to press time.
The district this year has two armed Payson police officers on the four campuses, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the state to support the school resource officer program. The elementary school in Texas also had an armed school resource officer, but he could not stop the shooter armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and a backpack full of 30-round magazines.
PUSD hired a consultant to detail the school’s infrastructure needs several years ago. The consultant came up with a wish list of about $12 million — including many changes related to security.
Some of those security recommendations included improved fencing around campuses, limiting the number of entrances, more cameras, doors that could be locked by remote control, things like bulletproof glass and better doors at the main entrance and other changes.
The district had no money to implement the recommended changes and added many of those items to the list of capital projects for which it’s seeking state funding.
The district also has a 30-page plan detailing its emergency response and has been training administrators, principals and teachers on what to do in the event of an emergency — including an active shooter on campus. The district also conducts occasional evacuation and shelter in place drills involving students.
National studies have shown that as school shootings have increased, so has spending on security measures and programs to station officers on campus.
The death toll in school shootings has increased significantly since 1995, with 13 killed at Columbine in 1998. The worst shootings since that time include 26 killed at Sandy Hook in Connecticut, 10 killed in Santa Fe High School in Texas, 17 killed at Parkland, Fla. and now 21 killed at Uvalde.
However, the major investment in additional school security measures in recent years hasn’t seemed to have an impact on the relentless increase in tragic incidents, according to a 2019 study by New Mexico State University public health professor Jagdish Khubchandani.
The Congressional Research Office studied the move toward posting police officers on campus since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook found little evidence that the program reduced crime rates or mass shootings.
The Payson school district has had several lockdowns in recent years. One involved the search for an armed suspect in another crime in the area of the high school, and a second lockdown followed the report of an armed man in the vicinity of the high school.
In another incident, an armed intruder came onto campus on the weekend and told a school principal who confronted him that he was a police officer. The man was later arrested based on video footage by on-campus security cameras.
(1) comment
Your statement regarding the armed officer not being able to stop the shooter is WRONG. There was a rear door propped open that the shooter used to enter the school, he NEVER encountered the armed officer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!