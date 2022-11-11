“My first week on the job, Toby Waugh took me to the Blattner brush pit and told me the looming issue to fuel management was to find a different way to get rid of the biomass or a new place for a brush pit," Kevin McCully, Fuels management officer for the Payson Fire Department.
He's now found a solution, at least for the next year and a half.
The Payson Parks and Recreation Commission last week met with the Forest Service to discuss improvements to the deteriorating Payson Area Trails System (PATS)
Peter Aleshire
This shows the same area after thinning
“My first week on the job, Toby Waugh took me to the Blattner brush pit and told me the looming issue to fuel management was to find a different way to get rid of the biomass or a new place for a brush pit," Kevin McCully, Fuels management officer for the Payson Fire Department.
He's now found a solution, at least for the next year and a half.
Payson Fire Department Fuels Manager Kevin McCully just keeps chipping away at ensuring that Payson never suffers the terrible fate of Paradise, Calif., where 85 people died before they could escape a wildfire.
He recently briefed the Payson Parks and Recreation Commission on plans to use more state and federal grant money to thin some thickets in and around Rumsey Park.
The $100,000 thinning project will keep embers from a distant fire or even something like a discarded cigarette from starting a fire in the thick brush and small trees that could set neighboring homes on fire.
However, the project might also irritate some folks in the neighboring homes by thinning the screen of vegetation that protects them from the glare of the lights on the playing fields at night, he noted.
The project would widen the current 30-foot thinned buffer zone required by the town code to a 60-foot buffer zone that reflects the lessons learned from ember storms elsewhere. A high-intensity fire driven by high winds can rain down embers a mile or more from the fire front. If those embers land in overgrown areas, they can set whole blocks on fire even if the wildfire itself never makes it into town. That’s what happened in Paradise, where the ember storm overwhelmed firefighters and cut off escape routes long before the main line of the fire reached the town.
The grant comes from the state Department of Forestry, which requires a 30% match from the town.
“Hopefully, that will help mitigate any risks in the park there to the best of our ability — and make people safer.”
Payson recently adopted a landmark Firewise brush clearing code, after years of delay. McCully has been working with property owners throughout town to get voluntary compliance — aided by a flush of state and federal grant money.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine Smith warned that some homeowners may be more concerned about the lights on the playing fields than the reduction in fire danger.
“We walked this area,” she said. “The area shields a lot of houses from the ball field lights. Kevin is also doing some outreach to the HOAs in the area — so they can anticipate, instead of all of a sudden seeing, the ball field lights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!