Payson must play an expensive game of catch up to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act or risk losing out on federal grants, and to avoid potential lawsuits.
In January, the U.S. Justice Department approved Payson’s plan to ensure people with mobility issues can access all town facilities – from parks to town hall. The Justice Department (DOJ) will monitor Payson’s progress on the roughly $11 million, 40-year-long effort.
“Most communities are in a similar position, having infrastructure that does not meet the current standards, a plan to identify, prioritize and address issues over time,” said Troy Smith, Payson’s town manager.
The ADA was passed in 1990. Much of Payson had already been built prior to then. The town must now retrofit ramps and curb cuts to accommodate wheelchairs, alter bathrooms so the disabled can negotiate, and ensure accessible parking spaces.
Smith said one resident, Mark Davies, filed “an administrative action” with the U.S. government over access issues at Green Valley Park before the town adopted the new policy for ADA upgrades. The town went into arbitration to resolve the matter and agreed to address Davies’ needs in Green Valley Park by June 30.
Davies said he just wanted to paddle around in his boat on Green Valley Lake.
Davies suffers from a brain injury that causes vertigo. He has a service dog to help him.
While launching his boat, he found the parking lot near the boat launch didn’t have a clearly marked and striped disabled parking spot. It made his blood boil.
“People parked anywhere. They parked in front of the boat launch and were either apologetic or belligerent if I asked about it,” said Davies.
Although Davies qualifies to use a disabled space, he refuses because he understands others have it tougher. This made him more determined to fix the problem.
Then Davies learned if he had to use the restroom while boating, he was in real trouble.
The Parks Office has the closest and easiest to access restrooms for someone on the lake. Boaters tie up their craft to the end of a dock nearby, which has handrails. Then they walk along a sidewalk-width dock to the restroom buildings.
This narrow dock doesn’t have handrails.
“I have to crawl on the dock. That dock is as hot as a frying pan,” said Davies.
After repeated, futile complaints to the town staff and council, he and the town talked.
“A federal mediator was assigned to the case, and the case was heard by the arbitrator in December of 2020. The case took place in Sacramento, California by phone, because of COVID-19,” he said.
Town officials were already working on the problem starting back in 2018, said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager and public works director.
“We found out that our (Community Development Block Grant funding for Residential Housing Rehabilitation) was going to decrease significantly due to the population growth in Pinal County cities and their gaining entitlement status under HUD guidelines,” she said.
The town decided to switch the focus of its dwindling CDBG funds to upgrade access to town amenities.
“Even though we had less money, it would allow the Town to use those dollars to benefit a greater number of residents,” she said.
Davies still wonders why it took so long.
Smith and DeSchaaf explained the town first had to create a plan to prioritize the numerous ADA compliance issues throughout town.
Then the council had to vote on using the federal CDBG money to pay for the upgrades, said Smith.
However, it turns out the Green Valley Park projects weren’t eligible to use grant money “as a result due to federal rules barring use of grant funds “in a potential flood way,” said Smith. “Thus, the town is using a different revenue sources (general fund) to pay for the improvements at GVP,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!