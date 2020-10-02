Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 7. The Roundup asked the candidates in the run-off for the one remaining Payson Town Council seat, Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock, to share the positions they would have taken on recent actions by the council. They were also asked their views on issues that may come up.
The one issue on which the two had opposing points of view was the proposed splash pad and its location.
Rose said, “Yes, I am in favor of the splash pad. The council and mayor committed to create one and town leaders did their due diligence and made it happen, which is a very good thing. Our children deserve it.”
Asked if it should be at Green Valley Park or by Taylor Pool, Rose said, “The process has already begun at Green Valley Park.”
Schinstock acknowledged the splash pad is important to many people and expressed her appreciation for those who had done so much work on it, but she said, “I’m not convinced this is the best thing for Payson at this time.”
She pointed out it is not in the capital improvement plan or in the town’s budget. “The cost has increased, but the features have decreased.” Additionally funds for a fence and maintenance need to be budgeted.
Schinstock said Green Valley Park is not the most ideal location. “Green Valley Park was proposed as a peaceful, serene and calm place to visit. A very active and noisy water park is far from calm and serene. Rumsey Park is where the lively activities are located, so I think it is a much better fit.”
The two agree that the town needs a new pool; with the council’s adoption of the Firewise code; and the decision to have Payson Fire Chief David Staub oversee the Hellsgate Fire District. However, Hellsgate went another direction, and hired a part-time chief.
Regarding a pool, Rose said, “The Taylor Pool can be repaired and there already is a group of Payson residents working with our mayor to raise private funds so that the pool can be retrofitted with new equipment and enclosed.”
Schinstock responded, “Payson absolutely needs an indoor pool that can be enjoyed 12 months out of the year by all residents ... Potential employees, especially with children, will take a hard look at what our town has to offer. I feel very strong that it will help recruit and retain a high quality workforce for our medical community, school district, Forest Service and town employees, and all the other important services and businesses located in Payson. We will have to work smartly and think outside of the box to find grants or partnerships to offset the cost.”
Rose and Schinstock each applauded the current council’s decision to approve a Firewise code for the Town of Payson.
“Fire is our town’s greatest outside threat and we must work together as a community to protect our communities against forest fires,” Rose said.
“I absolutely agree with the code revisions to our town’s Firewise plan ... This ordinance not only helps to protect individual lives and homes, but will also significantly mitigate the risk of our first responders. It gives them a better chance to suppress and catch the fire,” Schinstock said.
The two took similar positions about whether the town should fund a homeless shelter and/or warming center.
“Valiant efforts have been made by our mayor and a handful of volunteers as well as Mount Cross Lutheran Church in creating and sustaining the warming center during the cold, winter season. I believe we need to continue on that path to protect the homeless,” Rose said.
She went on, “I do not think we should build a homeless shelter, due to the costs of maintaining a huge endeavor. We simply don’t have enough money in our budget to take that on.”
“I’m really thankful that we have people in our community who are dedicated to providing shelter and food to the homeless during the winter months,” Schinstock said.
Adding, “Town policy allows us to financially assist organizations that provide services that the town would otherwise be providing. I would like to see the council determine a complete list of organizations that require our assistance, how much needs to be placed in the budget and ensure accountability of services provided.”
Asked about the town building a road connecting the event center to Green Valley Parkway, both said better evacuation access was needed for businesses and residents on the southwest side of town. They had differing views on how to accomplish this.
Rose is in favor of the new road. “Yes. We need additional evacuation routes in the event of a major event, such as a forest fire. That project is already underway.”
Schinstock said, “The Green Valley Parkway extension is a very costly venture with no funds available. While this and many routes would assist in traffic movement, a less costly alternative is widening McLane on the south end of town by the event center. The town already owns this property and has completed an environmental study on it so this option needs to be seriously considered first.”
