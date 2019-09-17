The Payson Town Council was to have given direction to the staff regarding exploring partnership options with Community Center Partners at its Sept. 12 meeting. But acting town manager Sheila DeSchaaf asked the council to hold off on the request until the new acting town attorney Pierce Coleman has a chance to review past actions regarding the group.
Last month CCP representatives had a work session with the town saying a “strategic partnership” would be welcomed on the Rim Country Educational Foundation’s proposed new recreation and aquatic center on Mud Springs Road on property that was purchased from the Forest Service for a university.
The Sept. 3 Roundup story on the work session CCP representative Lee Ploszaj, a managing partner for Community Center Partners, said Payson would become one of a dozen partners in the project, which would include backers of an elite prep school. The lease agreements would make it possible for the backers to line up financing to build the facilities.
“In these next steps, we would ask that you would give us the opportunity to work with staff to understand the financial model of the town,” said Ploszaj.
He said CCP would establish a lease agreement with the town to pay for parks and recreation to use the facilities. The CCP-Payson partnership would then reduce fees for any Payson resident.
It had been estimated a monthly fee for a resident to use the facilities would be $50. Ploszaj said if the town partners on the project the fee would be $30 per month.
Throughout the meeting, Ploszaj repeatedly said the town would not pay any construction costs.
“There is no special investment to the town. There is no requirement for debt or equity. We are not asking for guarantees,” said Ploszaj.
He did have one limitation — time. The private sports academy will be built even if the town doesn’t participate, the backers need to know whether to include Payson.
“Time is of the essence. I don’t want to finish up the drawings if they are of something the town does not want,” said Ploszaj.
Mayor Tom Morrissey said at the Sept. 12 meeting it sounded like the CCP thought it still had an active agreement with the town, so having the town attorney review what had transpired in the past would clarify where all parties stand.
As no action was taken, the issue was postponed.
