Constitution anniversary

Representatives from the Mogollon Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution accepted a proclamation from Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey declaring the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 Constitution Week in Payson, marking the 232nd anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.

 Photo by Courtney Spawn

