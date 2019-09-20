Representatives from the Mogollon Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution accepted a proclamation from Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey declaring the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 Constitution Week in Payson, marking the 232nd anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.
