Representatives for the 2019 Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Music Celebration and members of the Six Gal 'n Hat band accepted a proclamation Sept. 12 from Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey declaring the week of Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 as Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Music Celebration Week. The annual event is from Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at both the Payson High School Auditorium and the Payson Event Center.

