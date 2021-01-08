The Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) announced Trever Fleetham from the Town of Payson and Linda Oddonetto from the City of Globe have earned the AZED Pro designation from The Academy, AAED’s formal education program.
To earn an AZED Pro certificate, economic development professionals must complete seven courses in four fundamental course modules: Arizona’s Economy; Incentives and Business Assistance Programs; Arizona Taxation; Marketing and Business Development.
Fleetham began the program after being awarded with the Ben Warren Memorial Scholarship.
The Academy, which is supported by the International Economic Development Council, is a formal education program aimed at ensuring Arizona’s economic development professionals receive the most current and relevant training in topics pertaining to the practice of economic development. A structured ongoing professional development program is required to maintain the AZED Pro designation.
“Gaining AZED Pro designation is a differentiator when it comes to the overall expertise and knowledge of economic development professionals,” said Carrie Kelly, Arizona Association for Economic Development’s executive director.
“This commitment ensures that economic development professionals have the tools they need to continue propelling Arizona communities forward.”
