Accepting a proclamation from Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey declaring September 2019 as National Literacy Month in Payson at the Sept. 12 council meeting were Payson Public Library director Emily Linkey, Carolyn Haro, from First Things First, Elaine Votruba, from the Gila County Library District, Alice Natale representative from Rim Country Literacy, and Chuck Proudfoot with First Things First and other literacy programs.
