Mayor Tom Morrissey’s committee to review past capital improvement projects was expanded from three council members to include four citizens at the Payson Town Council’s Sept. 12 meeting.
When established in August, the committee members selected to serve were Morrissey, Councilors Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian.
Its creation caused concern for councilors Chris Higgins, Steve Smith and Barbara Underwood, who opposed the action. They cited: concern the committee would meddle with staff function and increase the potential for violating state conflict of interest and open meeting laws; should there be violations of conflict of interest or open meeting laws, the town could risk millions in state-shared revenues.
The counter argument: the subcommittee would have the time and resources to make sure the town adheres to its procurement policies and reviews plans for capital spending and past procedures. Tubbs-Avakian, at the Aug. 15 meeting when the group was created, said a lack of oversight by past administrations made the subcommittee necessary.
Morrissey named the following citizens to the expanded committee: Kelly Watts, the former mayor of an Eastern community the size of Payson; Bob Graziana, who has a background in construction; Sally McCormac, who is involved in risk management assessment; and Pamela Derks, who has experience with capital improvements.
Tubbs-Avakian said the additions would be a great part of the group.
Underwood reiterated concerns about open meeting law violations and related a call she had received from a local certified public accountant. She said it was suggested a CPA or similar professional be involved to audit the projects.
Morrissey said the selected citizens have the background to provide that kind of expertise. Ferris said there is no need for a CPA.
“If you’re looking for something specific, why not hire a professional who can find that (problem)?” Underwood asked.
The motion to expand the committee from three members from the council to seven, with members of the community was approved 4-3, Steve Smith and Underwood voted in opposition and Chris Higgins abstained.
The selected new members were approved in a 4-3 vote, Smith voted in opposition, Underwood and Higgins abstained.
