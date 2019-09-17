The Community Presbyterian Church has operated its Child Learning Center out of the same location for 40 years, but has run out of room.
It currently serves 59 children and has a waiting list.
The church is planning an expansion. The proposed building is 4,400 square feet and is expected to cost $900,000 to build.
Jim Tye, who is an elder with the church and chairs its new building construction committee, told the Payson Town Council at its Sept. 12 meeting that the new building should help improve their state ranking, which is near perfect as it is.
The state most recently awarded it a 3.7 ranking.
Tye said it did not get a ranking of 4 was because it operates out of two historic buildings that are 100 and 87 years old. The child care center uses a third modular building built in the 1970s as well.
The church plans to demolish the modular building and replace it with a modern daycare facility. The historic buildings will remain, but no longer be used for child care, said Melisa Taylor, director of the Community Presbyterian Child Learning Center.
Once the new space is built, it will initially accommodate 10 additional children. When fully operational, 80 children can be served and infant care can also be provided, something no other facility in the community can offer, Tye said.
The town’s building permit fees for the new building amount to $9,867 and do not include the water development fees.
Tye and his committee asked the town to reduce the building permit fees by half, which would make the amount $4,843.
Vice Mayor Janelle Sterner asked the location of the new facility. Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf said it would be behind the log church and south of Frontier Street.
A motion was made to reduce the building permit fees by half.
Councilor Steve Smith, who attended the meeting telephonically, said, “Probably one of the more important things the town can do is to help working families (by making day and infant care available).”
He proposed an amendment to the motion to entirely waive the permit fees.
The amendment passed 5-2, with Sterner and Councilor Jim Ferris voting no.
Construction is scheduled to begin in October and be completed by June 2020.
Taylor thanked the council for waiving the fee.
“It is so heart warming that the town is getting behind us now,” she said. “We have been trying to do this project for years and to finally be here is exciting.”
