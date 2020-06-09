Scott Nossek is one of four challengers seeking election to three Payson Town Council seats in August.
Steve Smith, Janell Sterner and Barbara Underwood currently hold those seats. Sterner and Underwood have pulled papers for reelection. Smith is not running again.
Also making a bid for the seats are Dave Golembewski, Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock.
Nossek recently held a Zoom meeting to talk about his candidacy to about 30 people.
Nossek explained he came to Payson in 1992 to work for the Lewis R. Pyle Memorial Hospital, now Banner Payson Medical Center. He has owned Payson Physical Therapy since 1994, moving to its current Main Street location in 2009.
He is certified as a clinical specialist in sports physical therapy, with a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of the Pacific and board certification from American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists.
Originally from Ohio, he attended the University of Arizona where he met the English teacher Teresa Kelleher, now of Payson. He had a brief career in the White Sox minor league system.
Nossek has been involved with the boards of several groups including the Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation and the Christian Clinic. He said he has had leadership roles in his church and served on school site councils for the Payson Unified School District.
He said over the years his profession has allowed him to meet and get to know many people in Payson, as has his work in coaching.
“If that makes me a good ol’ boy I will take it,” he said.
Nossek said he has thought about running for the Payson Town Council for a few years and now seemed to be the right time for him.
“I’m a critical and forward thinker. I believe in compromise to find solutions for most if not all problems. I will be a voice for win-win situations,” he said.
Nossek said he would listen to the other side even if he disagrees with it.
“How do you propose to work with people who are opposed to everything,” Larry Sugarman asked.
“I will reach out, show respect and find common ground on which we can agree.”
Diane Green asked about making adjustments in the way the town government does things and budgeting.
“It will be difficult. We need critical thinkers putting all options on the table for consideration,” Nossek said.
Sugarman asked Nossek to talk about the history of the sale of the hospital.
“It’s a myth that the town owns the hospital. There was never a time when that was the case. Several times the hospital was on the verge of bankruptcy, but the town was never on the hook then, so it was never entitled to any of the sale proceeds. I will challenge this false narrative,” he said.
Peter Kennedy asked about the issue of a town pool vs. a splash pad.
“Years ago when the YMCA was interested in coming to Payson it proposed including a state-of-the-art indoor pool in its complex. The town rejected the YMCA proposal.”
Kennedy said the splash pad proposal was first going to cost between $250,000 and $300,000, then it was modified to sprinklers coming out of a concrete pad. He said the cost then went up to $500,000 with a well to divert water.
“It is a debacle, but they’re still pushing for it,” Sugarman said.
