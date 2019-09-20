With the opioid death crisis in the headlines, the Payson Town Council recognized Dr. Robert Gear and other chiropractors for their work to relieve pain at its Sept. 12 meeting.
Doctors often prescribe prescription painkillers for low back, neck and other musculoskeletal pain management, said Gear. As an alternative, chiropractic provides drug-free pain relief.
“Numerous published studies, including The Lancet (March 2018), document spinal manipulation as effective for the management of low back pain,” said Gear. “Over 100 million suffer with chronic pain and an estimated 75 to 85 percent of all Americans will experience some form of back pain during their lifetime.”
Death isn’t the only consequence of over prescribing opioids. Gear quoted estimates of up to $18 million in lost productivity due to sick days and insurance claims.
“We are losing 130 people a day from overdoses and more than 70,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S. in 2017,” he said.
But the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state’s Medicaid program, does not pay for chiropractic care, said Gear.
“When the (AHCCCS) bill came before the Legislature in the 1980s, it did not include chiropractic care,” said Gear. “I attempted to have an amendment put on it to include chiropractic care and I was laughed out of the meeting room.”
The legislators told Gear they did not believe the bill would pass, even though the federal Medicare program paid for chiropractic at the time and still does.
The Legislature had another chance to add chiropractic to AHCCCS benefits this year. The bill passed the senate, but not the house.
“This allows the drug industry another year of urging the conventional medicine providers ... to continue attending the aches and pains in the musculoskeletal systems of all AHCCCS recipients every month with new prescriptions for medication.”
He also lamented, “it allows and provides for very high dollar diagnostic testing ... chiropractors rule out with history and physical palpation examination.
“This would be a greatly reduced cost to the Arizona taxpayer as well as greatly increased pain relief intensity and suffering,” said Gear.
Gear praised the Town of Payson for declaring September “Drug-Free Pain Management Month” for the second year in a row.
“The town council is to be commended,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!