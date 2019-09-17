The Payson Town Council could soon cut the town’s only impact fee in half.
Since 2014, it has cost $6,592 to connect a new single family home to the town’s water system. On Thursday, the town council held its first public hearing to reduce that fee to $3,391.
A member of the audience, David Rowe, asked why there was a need to make the change. He said he worked in industry before retiring and they knew the costs of projects going in, so the price of completion did not fluctuate as much as the water project expenses have over the years.
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained when the fee was set the town was using cost projections on the completion and initial operation of the new water lines and treatment plant needed to make use of the water Payson was awarded from the C.C. Cragin (Blue Ridge) Reservoir.
The costs were not as much as expected, plus the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) forgave some of the loans it made to the town for the project, DeSchaaf said.
Councilor Barbara Underwood said when the Cragin project was first discussed the expected price tag was around $82 million, but the cost came down.
DeSchaaf added the population projections on which the fees were based also changed.
“The fees were set by mechanisms over which the town had little control,” she said.
A second public hearing must be held before the council acts, DeSchaaf said. After council action, it would be 75 days before the new fees are in effect.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
