Turns out, Pine is on the forefront.
And not in a good way.
We’re talking about the looming groundwater crisis facing rural areas throughout the state, as water tables drop, wells run dry, rainfall dwindles — and residents face a grim choice between shutting off growth and running out of water.
It’s a choice facing rural areas throughout the state, since counties and towns in most rural areas have no authority to regulate private wells. The worst drought in 1,200 years has compounded the problem caused by decades of runaway growth statewide.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed budget makes a gesture toward a solution by including a billion dollars’ worth of infrastructure projects — mostly measures to either conserve water or produce additional water. The federal Infrastructure Act added billions more in funding for water projects throughout the West — but that’s just a drop in a leaky bucket without any way to regulate water use.
Several bills in the legislature have proposed reforms — including House Bill 2510, which would create rural water management areas. This could potentially enable counties and towns to regulate growth to protect groundwater levels. That has gone nowhere in the legislature so far. Another measure — HB 2129 — would provide for rules and standards so local communities could build facilities that would purify reclaimed water to drinking-water standards. That measure appears likely to pass the House and Senate this year.
But in the meantime, Lake Mead and Lake Powell collectively are down below 30% of capacity and the state’s already facing cuts in its share of water from the Colorado River. Moreover, giant farming operations relying on unregulated groundwater pumping have already begun drying up residential wells in several rural counties. The commercial operations could leave rural counties with no long-term source of water — but counties can’t do anything to regulate the overdraft of the water table.
The state gets 36% of its water from the Colorado River, 5% from reclaimed water, 18% from in-state rivers like the Salt and a whopping 41% from groundwater — a resource that’s dwindling in most of the state, especially in rural areas.
Payson’s in an almost unique position, thanks to 20 years of work to win rights to 3,000 acre-feet annually from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Mogollon Rim. The town also raised water rates and landed low-cost state and federal loans to build a $54 million pipeline system. However, even C.C. Cragin has proved vulnerable to the drought. Last year, a bone dry winter left the reservoir dry by early spring — and Payson got only a fraction of its 3,000 acre-foot allotment.
Fortunately, the 15,000 acre-foot reservoir is 70% full, despite a relatively dry winter. That means Payson should get most of its allotment and the East Verde River will likely not run dry. It also means Payson can rely mostly on the pipeline this spring — and once again give its once-plunging water table a rest.
The Pine community meeting included a discussion about whether Pine could connect to Payson’s pipeline. The pipeline could carry 500 acre-feet of water currently allocated to Rim Country communities other than Payson. But the water district would have to build a pipeline and a pumping station to move the water from Washington Park over to Pine along the Control Road — which itself is an expensive proposition.
So Pine now offers a cautionary tale for rural areas throughout the state — which may explain why Phoenix TV stations picked up on the recent community meeting during which Pine water district officials made a desperate appeal for federal funding.
The Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District recently stopped issuing water hookups for all new, proposed projects. But this won’t prevent a developer from drilling his own well, even if it hastens the destruction of surrounding wells. Gila County has few regulations to ensure there’s enough water to support a proposed residential, agricultural, commercial or industrial use in its unincorporated areas. The county’s building codes don’t even require water conservation measures in water-starved places like Pine, including restrictions on landscaping, provisions for rainwater harvesting or limits on water-intensive businesses or industries.
Pine has jumped to the top of the list of water-plagued communities partly because of its failing water system — and a nearly decade of ineffectual efforts to fix the system. About a third of the water that goes into the district’s aging, hodgepodge water distribution system leaks out before it ever goes through a water meter — that’s about 3.5 million gallons per month. Moreover, the community’s shallow wells are going dry at an accelerating rate. Worse yet, the expensive deep wells the district thought would save the day have proved a disappointment. Out of five deep wells deeper than 1,500 feet — only two are still actually producing. The rest have proved unusable due to a slurry of sand in the water, ruined pumps and the vagaries of that deep water table. One of the surviving wells produces 85 gallons a minute, the other just 32. The district’s water needs peak at about 177 gallons a minute for the existing customers in the summer.
At a recent community meeting, water district officials said they need about $134 million to make enough repairs and dig enough wells to sustain the community. Currently, the district’s spending 80% of its operations budget on fixing leaks. The district doesn’t have the cash to keep up with the leaks — and not enough cash flow from customers to borrow needed money. So officials appealed to the state and federal government for enough grants to fix the system and dig at least five high-output deep wells — which cost about $2 million each.
They didn’t say how they can ensure the new deep wells won’t prove as frustrating as the wells they’ve bought or drilled up until now.
Mostly, they said without a big infusion of state and federal money — something like $40,000 per customer — the community cannot resume growth or even continue to supply existing demand.
The meeting also focused on how the community can elbow its way to the front of the line for state and federal funding by creating a watershed partnership, like the one that currently exists in the Globe area in southern Gila County.
Victoria Hermosillo, coordinator of the Cobre Valley Watershed Partnership, participated in the meeting through an online link. She said residents, local officials and other water stakeholders have developed a plan that has made it much easier to snag the federal grants they need to both conserve water and increase water supplies.
“We have aging infrastructure, very low opportunities for revenue and little money to expand,” she said of the problems facing Globe and Miami, a once thriving, now distressed mining district. “We applied for a Bureau of Reclamation watershed grant to put together a watershed action plan as a foundation we can build on. Now we’re receiving funding to implement water-smart projects, complete projects and develop a drought response program. Watershed projects are very local and inspire a lot of collaboration and communication — but it takes a while to get it done. It takes a village. It takes a lot of teamwork and collaboration. I hope you can see some hope and some light in that.”
Unfortunately, the problem seems likely to get worse before it gets better — given the predictions that the region’s rainfall will dwindle, winter snowpack will become less reliable, and temperatures will rise. Longtime residents recall that Pine Creek used to flow for much of the year. Now, it’s mostly dry. That partly reflects groundwater pumping — but it also stems from the overgrown state of the forests on top of the Rim. A century of grazing, logging and fire suppression increased tree densities from maybe 100 per acre to more like 1,000 per acre. The thickets of trees drink up more water, leaving less to soak into the ground and feed the springs on the face of the Rim.
“A century of basing policies and development on an overestimate of how much water was actually in the Colorado River — and betting on more years with heavy snow and rainfall — started us on the path to the current water shortages,” said Chris Ray in a PowerPoint presentation during the community meeting. “The last two decades of megadrought in the Southwest — amplified by a warming climate — have hit the fast-forward button.”
