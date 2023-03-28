The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department needs a little help from its friends.
And that’s what it’s getting – at least an itty bitty bit of help.
The fire department will get a $37,000 grant from the Gila River Indian Community to buy three defibrillators – which can restart a stopped heart in an emergency.
The department will also get $32,000 from Gila County to buy 13 new radios, to improve communications on an emergency call – and connect Pine crews with other first responders.
Rural fire districts like Pine have been struggling, with a rising tide of emergency calls for things like accidents on the highway and rescues in hard-to-reach Fossil Creek. The fire district covers an unincorporated area and so relies almost entirely on property taxes – with neither a sales tax nor high-value commercial and industrial property to generate revenue.
By contrast, fire departments in incorporated cities like Payson rely mostly on sales taxes – often paid by out-of-town visitors.
Voters in the last election turned down a small surcharge on the statewide sales tax that would have provided money for rural fire districts statewide. Backers said it makes sense for taxpayers in the big counties to support fire districts. They argued the rural paramedics are stretched to the limit saving the lives of out-of-town visitors – whether it’s a highway rollover or an ATV collision with a tree on a dirt road.
But voters in those big cities didn’t buy the argument.
The Gila River Indian Community donates a small portion of the revenues from its casinos to assorted public purposes throughout the state under the terms of the gambling compact with the state.
The county serves as the pass-through fiscal agent for the grant.
“This is done pretty regularly,” said Gila Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Dist. 2. “It’s a great thing they’re able to give back and do quite a bit for the fire community.”
The supervisors also approved the $32,000 grant from economic development funding for the 13 radios. The radios will support regular fire operations – as well as rescue operations by the Sheriff’s Posse and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue. Both groups conduct arduous rescue operations each summer in Fossil Creek, which draws more than 60,000 visitors every summer.
Joel Branch, with the Pine-Strawberry Fire District, explained that the department’s current radios are 15 years old, plagued with mechanical problems and unable to communicate on the same frequency as many of the other agencies.
“As many of you know, smaller fire departments are having trouble meeting many of our capital needs. We need to work with a lot of our county agencies,” Branch said at the March 21 supervisors’ meeting.
Supervisor Woody Cline, Dist. 3, remarked ruefully on the cost of the radios. “We really should have bought stock in radios. Holy cow — $32,000 for 13 radios. Will these work with other agencies?”
Branch noted that for the first time the department will be able to operate on the same frequency as other fire departments and the sheriff’s office.
Supervisor Steve Christensen, Dist. 1, will be paying for the grant out of economic development funds earmarked as constituent funds for his office. Each of the three supervisors has a stash of constituent funds to dole out for needs in his district.
