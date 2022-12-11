The explosion in state money providing vouchers for private school tuition and home schooling costs promises to undercut the already challenging financial picture for rural school districts.
The state legislature in its last session threw open the door to taxpayer-funded tuition vouchers, removing most restrictions. A public schools advocacy group failed to gather enough signatures in time to put a referendum repealing the expansion on the ballot.
This has triggered an explosion in applications for the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. The cost of the program has nearly doubled already. The state will spend an estimated $313 million on the payments to parents who remove their children from public schools, according to the Arizona Department of Education’s first quarterly report on the program since the legislature lifted restrictions.
Studies suggest that the cost to taxpayers will likely balloon to $600 million in the 2022-23 school year.
The number of students in the program has already doubled to more than 30,000 — compared to 12,000 at the end of the school year in May. The average annual award is $11,300. About 4,665 students will receive more than $30,000, since costs are higher for special needs students. However, most students qualify for payments of $7,000 to $8,000, according to the quarterly report.
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey hailed the expansion of the vouchers.
“This is a monumental moment for all of Arizona’s students. Our kids will no longer be locked in underperforming schools.”
The Goldwater Institute has hailed Arizona’s decade-long experiment with private school vouchers. The vouchers are less than what the state would pay for a student in public school — so to some degree they save the state money. The Goldwater Institute puts the savings at $5,000 per student — but other figures dispute that number when inefficiencies related to enrollment declines are taken into account. Much of the savings comes from federal money the schools no longer receive.
Outgoing Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman was a critic of the expansion, saying it would undercut funding for public schools and perhaps drive enrollment declines. However, Republican Tom Horne unseated her in the just-concluded election — and he has been a vocal supporter of the voucher program as part of the state’s menu of school choice options.
So far, most of the vouchers are going to relatively well-off families living in the state’s higher income, mostly urban districts. Higher-income families can generally afford to pay the sometimes big difference between the full private school tuition and the money provided by the vouchers. Studies have suggested the vouchers have also bolstered private schools in urban areas — contributing to white flight from urban school districts with high minority populations.
Private school tuition is often double what the vouchers provide. The tuition is $21,000 per year at All Saints Episcopal Day school, $18,000 a year at Brophy College Preparatory and $22,000 a year at Rancho Solano. However, the Goldwater Institute estimates that before the program expanded, the vouchers were covering most of the tuition costs at private schools.
The vouchers could prove a boon to private schools — mostly located in urban areas. Rural areas like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have only a handful of private schools. However, those existing private schools may benefit — including the Payson Christian School.
Even that’s a challenge for the competing public schools in rural areas, where many districts are struggling with enrollment declines. Those enrollment declines will likely accelerate, if the vouchers encourage a growth in private and religious schools or a fresh increase in home schooling.
The vouchers were originally offered to provide parents whose students attend F- and D-rated schools — and special needs students who couldn’t get the services they needed at the neighborhood public school.
However, even before the expansion, many students getting the vouchers were from wealthy families whose children would attend high-performing public schools, according to a study by the Grand Canyon Institute.
The Grand Canyon Institute did a zip code analysis of people who have applied for vouchers since the expansion of the program. The analysis found that 93% had access to high-performing public schools. About 45% of the applications came from parents or guardians who lived in zip codes where the median income was above $80,000 — 30% higher than the statewide average. Students with parents with incomes below $60,000 make up more than half of the children in the state, but only one-third of the families that have applied for vouchers.
The analysis found that only 3.5% of the applications came from zip codes with D or F rated schools and none of the zip codes with median incomes above $80,000 had low-performing schools.
The school districts in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties almost all have low-income families. One good measure of family income is the percentage of students who qualify for free-and-reduced lunches. The threshold is $34,000 for a family of two and $51,000 for a family of four. In almost every district in the three counties, at least 50% of families qualify for free and reduced lunches. In schools on the Navajo and Apache reservations in Navajo and Apache counties, 70% to 90% of families qualify.
Critics have also complained that the state does not track how students do once they start receiving the vouchers — either for private school or home schooling. So far, students have not established whether student test scores increase, decrease or remain unchanged — since private schools don’t have to report results in order to receive the voucher money.
Public schools advocacy groups have vowed to once again seek signatures for a referendum to re-impose restrictions on the vouchers.
Voters repealed lawmakers’ last effort to expand the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. A signature drive put the repeal on the ballot — where it won approval. Two years later, the lawmakers again expanded the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!