Taxpayer spending on private school tuition and tax credits has exploded, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.
And that poses a challenge for public schools, says Payson School Superintendent Linda Gibson.
The state’s now spending $274 million for vouchers and another $250 million in tax credits for private school tuition, according to the latest estimates.
If the state had devoted that money to increasing spending on public schools, it would have meant an extra $300,000 for Payson’s 2,400-student district, Gibson told the Rim Country Democratic Club at a meeting recently.
“If a student is choosing to go to private school or home schooled – that dollar amount is coming out of the state general fund,” said Gibson. “As of November – based on our loss in ADM (Average daily membership) – the cost to the district is about $300,000 because of what has gone to the voucher program. It is hurting Payson – you bet.”
Most of the money’s going to parents whose children are already in private schools – mostly operating in wealthy areas. The private schools are generally more segregated than the district schools in which they’re operating.
“The private schools are capturing a lot of money – and public school districts are suffering,” said Gibson.
One Payson administrator is working on a PhD in school administration and researching the impact of the huge expansion in both tuition vouchers and private school tax credits. “Her question really is – are school choice options being used for children who are lower socio-economic? What we’re seeing is that they’re not. It’s more the upper middle class and upper class that are tapping into this opportunity,” said Gibson.
Payson Schools Finance Director Kathie Manning noted Arizona remains 51st in per-student public school spending – but now has perhaps the most generous school voucher and tax credit system in the country.
Arizona public schools have among the largest class sizes and lowest teacher salaries in the nation.
“It’s really leading to school segregation,” she said.
Moreover, the separate tuition tax credit allows people to also knock $1,200 off their taxes bill if they’re paying private school tuition. By contrast, people can only take a tax credit of $200 per person for donations to public schools. Payson gets about $200,000 annually in Credit for Kids tax credit donations – which pays for an array of extracurricular activities.
The legislature last year brushed aside a voter initiative and again removed almost all limits on the state’s provisions of tax credits and vouchers for private school tuition and home schooling costs. About 10 times as many students signed up for the vouchers as projected – most of them already enrolled in private schools.
The voters had repealed the legislature’s previous attempt to remove limits on private school vouchers with broad support for Proposition 300. However, the legislature waited a year, then again expanded the program. Previously, parents could get vouchers only if their kids attended a D or F-rated public school – or the public district school did not provide special education and other services their child needed.
The vouchers for private schools are separate from the state’s also generous charter school system. The charter schools are publicly funded – and must accept any student for whom they offer the necessary services. Many of the state’s charter schools are for-profit corporations and operate with far fewer restrictions than district schools. However, they’re still public schools.
The legislature last year removed most of the restrictions on who can qualify for vouchers – which provides taxpayer money averaging about $7,500 per student for either private school tuition or home schooling costs. However, the program comes with few strings attached – and no requirement for students to take the kinds of standardized tests required of public schools.
Backers of the voucher expansion had estimated that the number of students getting the payments would hit 4,500 this year at a cost of $32 million. Instead, the number rose to about 43,000 at a cost of $274 million. The cost is now expected to grow to $376 million next year, according to the latest Department of Revenue estimate.
The voucher plus the private school tax credits now cost the general fund an estimated $650 million annually in the upcoming fiscal year.
Only about 20% of the tax credits are going to families with incomes below the poverty level. Most of the benefits are going to families with incomes above 3.4 times the poverty level, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue. Perhaps that’s because private school tuition’s generally much higher than the average voucher award of about $7,500 per student – so families have to be rich enough to make up the difference. About 75% of the new applicants for vouchers already have children in private schools.
The school choice movement – including both charter schools, vouchers, and private school tax credits, have generally offered fewer options in rural areas that in the big urbanized counties. Rural communities often don’t have private or charter schools as an alternative – although the Payson Christian School does offer a choice in Payson.
“This boggles my mind,” said Chris Tilly. “So I can just go start a school – and get my neighbors to send their kids – and I get $7,500 per kid? And no one has to know what I’m teaching those kids?”
“You’re simplifying it greatly,” said Gibson, “but to some degree the family or the private school acquires those funds that previously would traveled with the student to public education.”
“And no one has to teach those children to read?” said Tilly.
“You have to jump through hoops to open and run a charter school – but private schools are pretty much on their own,” said Gibson.
“The public school system was the bulwark of this democracy and it concerns me we’re chipping away at that,” said another listener.
Gibson replied, “It concerns us too. School choice is real. Should people have a choice? Yes. People should always have choice. There is a concern that we are segregating groups of people back out again – and not really teaching people how to cooperate, how to cope with difficult situations, how to deal with others.”
