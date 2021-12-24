The final draft state legislative district map breaks up both Flagstaff and the White Mountains, in apparent response to complaints that the previous version diluted the clout of reservation voters.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has been laboring to draw new congressional and state legislative district lines ever since receiving updated census data. The initial draft maps placed Flagstaff in a safe Democratic district dominated by voters from the Navajo, Hopi and Apache reservations.
However, the recently released final draft map (version 15) further fragments several communities and counties. An earlier story by this reporter inadequately described that fragmentation based on a large-scale map that didn’t show precisely how the district lines snaked through and around several communities.
The changes start by drawing the line between the reservation-dominated District 6 and the weirdly shaped District 7 right through the middle of Flagstaff, a university town of 72,000 and a Democratic bastion. It remains by far the largest city in either of the two state legislative districts, but cutting it in half will give it less weight in either district.
The meandering maps produce all kinds of unexpected results. For instance, Payson and Pinetop would wind up in Legislative District 7 — along with the bottom half of Flagstaff. However, Show Low and Snowflake would end up in District 6, along with the upper half of Flagstaff and at least five reservation communities.
This move appears likely to satisfy no one — a King Solomon-like solution that involves cutting the disputed electoral baby in half.
During hearings in the White Mountains and Rim Country, the overwhelming majority of rural, non-reservation residents pleaded with the voter-established independent redistricting commission to draw district lines that kept all of Flagstaff with the reservation communities. This would have created an entirely safe Democratic District 6 and a bullet proof Republican District 7, which would have included almost all the rural communities in Rim Country and the White Mountains.
However, the Navajo Nation and a parade of people from reservation communities advocated a very different map. They wanted a district where Native Americans had a good chance of winning state house and senate seats. The Navajo also sought to leave Flagstaff out of the district — mostly because Flagstaff voters turn out in large numbers in the primary and so tend to choose the Democratic nominee in the district. The Democratic nominee is almost certain to win the general election in the redrawn district. To make up for losing the Flagstaff voters, the Navajo suggested putting small, White Mountains towns in the reservation-dominated District 6.
So the draft map strikes a compromise — cutting Flagstaff in half and drawing a meandering line through the White Mountains that leaves some towns in District 6 and others in District 7.
The revision from the first draft maps appears to have given considerable weight to the objections from the Navajo and Apache reservations, who blasted the first draft as a dilution of minority voting rights. The Voting Rights Act bars district lines that dilute the voting rights of minority groups — either by crowding all the minority voters into a few gerrymandered districts or by scattering minority voters throughout a lot of different districts, ensuring minority candidates have little chance of winning.
The U.S. Justice Department in the past has concluded Arizona did just that — mostly in drawing district lines to dilute the clout of Hispanic voters. As a result, Arizona, at one time, had to get its maps approved by the Justice Department before they could go into effect. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that system — and also narrowed the legal grounds on which district maps could be challenged on constitutional grounds. Minority voting rights remain one of those grounds — which gave weight to the Navajo Nation’s implied legal challenge to the original maps.
Recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, on the other hand, made it harder to overturn maps because boundary lines were drawn to favor one party over another — so long as they didn’t dilute minority voting rights or go too far down the gerrymander path. As a result, political observers expect the redistricting maps nationally to favor whichever party has control of both the legislature and the governorship — which should give Republicans an advantage.
Arizona voters made it harder to do that when they created the Independent Redistricting Commission, which has a bipartisan board and is charged with creating compact districts, without regard to where an incumbent lives. The draft maps have left the current razor thin advantage with the Republicans in the legislature and with the Democrats in Congress. It has also resulted in only a handful of competitive districts.
Assorted groups have launched an effort to change the final decision, which is due out shortly.
(2) comments
The Commission seems to be constantly trying to adjust the districts to appease the outspoken Navajos who, as a minority, still want to prevail over the rural majority, including Payson. In so doing, the Commission is violating its charter to provide communities of common interest within a district. Pushing urban, college-town Flagstaff in with rural Payson and pushing Payson into the reservations are contrary to that charter.
It would be hard to understand how a rookie reporter let alone a consulting publications editor could compound a totally inaccurate article earlier this week that identified the topographical image showing the Rim with the statement that it was an LD dividing boundary line with an even more inaccurate article today that sources the wrong map and states that Show Low and Snowflake ore in another district.
While the article is filled with even more inaccuracies, the thrust the article using rejected maps and false narratives on major critical points simply demonstrates biased and shoddy work.
The final map was approved two days ago and bears little political resemblance to the assertions included in the article and printed map image. Payson, all of Gila County, Heber/Overgaard, Show Low, Snowflake, along with a large portion of Pinal County are in our new LD7 and it is a 22% Republican advantage.
The Republican Party Commission members were the ones that tweaked the final approved map to recognize and enhance the interests of the Native American tribes while Democrat member fought against the improvements. The GOP members fought FOR the Voting Rights Act provisions that resulted in a district with 58% Native American dominance.
If you want the real outcome of the redistricting, you can get the facts at: https://redistricting-irc-az.hub.arcgis.com/pages/draft-maps Go to the Final Maps heading and look at Congressional Map version 12.9 and Legislative Map version 16.1. Both of these were approved and posted for public view days ago. The fact that Contributing Publications Editor. used outdated documents from a week ago should be an embarrassment.
