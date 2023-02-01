Rep. David Cook

State Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) has introduced a bill to waive the school spending cap for a year - which would avert deep spending cuts in the current year.

PHOENIX -- State lawmakers took the first tentative steps to ensure that public schools don't have to shut down before the end of the academic year.

But it remains unclear whether there are the votes in the full legislature to make that happen.

