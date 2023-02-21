If you want to know just how crazy-big State Legislative District 7 is – get this.
Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) has gotten involved in finding a new water source for a wealthy community on the outskirts of Scottsdale.
Cook now represents all of Gila County and the White Mountains portion of Navajo County, thanks to redistricting. The sprawling District 7 now includes all or part of seven counties and is also represented by Rep. David Marshall (R-Show Low) in the House and by Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) in the senate.
Turns out, the district also wriggles around to take in Rio Verde, an unincorporated desert community adjacent to Scottsdale that used to get its water from a combination of private wells and tanker trucks trundling along out of Scottsdale. But plunging water tables, a reduction in the flow of Colorado River water through the Central Arizona Canal and a study showing the water table can’t support projected growth prompted Scottsdale to cut off water sales for neighboring Rio Verde.
So residents of the 2,000-home subdivision with average home prices above $800,000 have been scrambling to find a new water supplier.
Rep. Cook may have found a solution.
He asked newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes whether Maricopa County can sell water to residents of Rio Verde – at least for now.
Rep. Cook also midwifed a series of talks with Maricopa County and Scottsdale about hammering out a potential water sales agreement with Rio Verde residents who don’t have their own wells. Most homes have water tanks that they fill periodically with water trucked in from Scottsdale.
Both Scottsdale and the Maricopa Board of Supervisors would have to approve the deal.
The Attorney General’s opinion cited several cases in concluding that the county government could buy and sell water on a temporary basis without necessarily falling into the category of a public utility – which would raise lots of other issues. “Based on the opinion request, we understand that the county would not be building or operating a water system; i.e. laying pipes under roads, supplying metered connections at residences, or constructing pumps, treatment plants or reservoirs,” concluded the attorney general’s office. “The urgent need to address the loss of domestic water must be emphasized ... the very purpose of the county’s public health powers includes protecting residents when exigent circumstances arise.”
Rep. Cook also urged the Arizona Corporation Commission to fashion a long-term solutions for the subdivision, where 500 homes now have no access to water.
Rep. Cook chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Rio Verde is theoretically covered by a state law requiring groundwater management in counties receiving water from the Central Arizona Project. However, the law has big loopholes. It doesn’t apply to projects with fewer than six houses. It also doesn’t prevent developers from buying a big parcel of land and building just six lots at a time – or selling off the lots for individual development.
The groundwater management law also doesn’t apply in rural areas – like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties. Other rural areas of the state have seen water tables plunge as a result of unlimited groundwater pumping by corporate farm operations and other big water users like mining or even massive subdivisions.
Gov. Katie Hobbs has called for a re-evaluation of the state’s water policies in response to the US Bureau of Reclamation’s warning that the state could lose all or most of its Colorado River water – which currently supplies a third of the state’s water needs. Hobbs’ proposal could include expanding groundwater regulations to rural areas like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
In the meantime, Rep. Cook’s intervention demonstrates just what a sprawl District 7 has become – since it includes Flagstaff, Payson, Show Low, Pinetop, Globe, Eager, Springerville, portions of Lake Havasu City, the Safford area and portions of Apache Junction. The district includes all or parts of Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Mohave, Navajo and Pinal counties.
Now, if someone will just tell the peripatetic Rep. Cook that Pine’s got a water crisis that has forced the imposition of a building moratorium, he can add it to his “to do” list.
