Rep. Paul Gosar this week joined with a handful of fellow Republicans to oppose issuing medals to the Capitol Hill police officers who held off rioters long enough to allow lawmakers to escape the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
The bill passed the House on a vote of 415 to 14, with both Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Gosar in opposition. Gosar represents Congressional District 4, which represents most of western Arizona, the Verde Valley, Prescott and Rim Country.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who represents much of eastern Arizona including the White Mountains, voted in favor of the resolution.
Gosar’s vote prompted a fresh round of national media coverage. Gosar has described the rioters as peaceful patriots, sharply criticized Capitol police and repeatedly described the fatal shooting of a protester climbing through a window inside the Capitol building as an “execution” by a police officer. He has also suggested that leftist, antifa protesters were behind the violence, although police have found no evidence to support that claim and have arrested and charged several hundred protesters, including members of militia groups Gosar has spoken before, linked to on social media and praised publicly.
Gosar in previous congressional hearings said the Capitol police officer who fatally shot 35-year-old Air Force veteran was “laying in wait” as the rioter climbed through the window into the outer office of the Senate chambers. The Justice Department in April decided not to pursue charges against the officer.
Judy Stahl, a counselor and educator who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Gosar next year, said, “this is yet another attempt by Paul Gosar to continue to espouse conspiracy theories about what really happened on January 6th and deflect blame away from himself. The attack on the Capitol on January 6th was nothing short of an attempted coup. To call it anything else is a disservice to the brave men and women who were there protecting our elected officials, and to ignore their service on that day is shameful.”
After several days of criticism, Rep. Gosar issued a statement explaining his vote.
He said he voted against H.R. 3325 to award four congressional gold medals to the U.S. Capitol Police due to the “unmitigated security failure” that allowed the demonstrators to penetrate deep into the Capitol building as lawmakers fled.
“What happened on January 6th was an unmitigated security failure,” said Gosar in a release. “American taxpayers pay billions of dollars for security of the United States Capitol complex. Unfortunately, that security system completely failed on January 6th. In particular, political leadership, beginning with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, failed the rank-and-file police officers because they were not given the security support needed that day — in spite of advance warnings.”
Capitol Police officials asked the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms for National Guard backup in the days before the riots, according to a report in the New York Times. However, those Capitol Police commanders did not relay the request to either Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell or Speaker Pelosi. The two sergeants-at-arms, who have since resigned, did brief lawmakers on security the day before the riots and said they were well prepared and said the National Guard was on standby, although in fact only a modest contingent was on hand for traffic control.
The U.S. Capitol Police have 2,300 employees and an annual budget of $460 million. About 140 officers were injured during the riots, including 73 from the Capitol Police and 65 from the Metropolitan Police Department. Only 170 of the 1,200 Capitol Police officers on duty at the time of the attack had riot gear as they confronted several thousand rioters. The police officers’ injuries ranged from bruises and lacerations to concussions, rib fractures, brain injuries, spinal injuries, stab wounds, burns and a mild heart attack after suffering repeated jolts with a stun gun. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died sometime after having been sprayed with a chemical irritant during a struggle with protesters. Two officers subsequently died by suicide. One officer lost the tip of his index finger and another lost consciousness after rioters pushed her into stairs using a metal barrier. At least 38 officers subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. So did 200 National Guard soldiers stationed at the Capitol.
Gosar in his release said the Capitol Police bungled security arrangements, citing in part the findings of two Senate committees.
“The bipartisan report, over 128 pages, details an endless number of security failures. Security is not an easy task. Reasonable people understand that mistakes will be made when systems are run by humans. That being said, I could not support legislation to hand out medals for an event that Congress concluded all “entities responsible for securing and protecting the Capitol Complex and everyone onsite that day were not prepared for a large-scale attack, despite being aware of the potential for violence targeting the Capitol,” said Gosar.
Makes you proud he represents us here in the Rim country, eh??🙄🙄
