If Rep. Paul Gosar’s doing outrageous stuff to get attention — it’s definitely working.
His most recent provocation came in the form of a cartoonish video posted on Twitter and other platforms showing him as a strange, flying, sword-wielding cartoon hero who kills Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and goes at President Joe Biden with his swords.
Democrats rushed to condemn the cartoon, but Republicans remained largely silent. Gosar’s staff shrugged off the reaction, saying it was just a cartoon and that the congressman condemns political violence.
However, the video is just the latest in a string of seemingly outlandish claims and actions that have made the congressman who represents much of western Arizona and all of Rim Country something of a celebrity on the Republican right — and a frequently cited boogeyman for the Democrats.
He gained national attention in his social media posts asserting unproven claims hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast in Arizona and saying the election results should be set aside. An Arizona State Senate audit of the vote in Maricopa County upheld the Election Day tally. Gosar has also spoken before and connected on social media with extreme groups that played a key role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building. He initially blamed the Capitol riots on unproven claims that left-wing infiltrators were responsible for the violence, called the people arrested for breaking through police lines and assaulting Capitol police officers patriots, called the shooting death of one protester a murder by police and has repeatedly claimed people arrested during the demonstrations are patriots being tortured in jail by the police.
More recently, he demanded a congressional investigation based on a video posted online by Project Veritas, a right-wing group infamous for undercover and altered videos. This video claimed the Phoenix Indian Health Service was covering up adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. The federal government maintains a massive database of all possible adverse events after people receive a vaccine, although investigations of cases and clinical trials have shown the vaccines are very safe and effective, with far fewer side effects than the virus.
Gosar has also emerged as a defender of Ivermectin to treat COVID. The anti-parasite drug has become a leading treatment for tropical diseases as well as treating worms in horses at a much higher dose than the one prepared for humans. Early studies suggested it might cut the COVID death rate — but those studies did not hold up in later clinical trials and some of the early studies were withdrawn for problems with the data analysis. Most doctors and the federal Food and Drug Administration now warn against taking Ivermectin because it offers little benefit and can have serious side effects — especially if used in veterinary doses. But Gosar included an attack on the Centers for Disease Control and the “far-left media” in a newsletter to constituents. He promoted the “wonder drug” as an “alternative to the vaccine” with fewer side effects.
Those salvos didn’t gain much traction, as they were largely ignored by his fellow congressmen and the media.
But the bizarre, Twitter cartoon showing him beheading his fellow representative has gained national attention.
The video altered the opening credits of the Japanese animated series “attack on Titan,” which has become a popular internet meme. The crudely edited video put the faces of Ocasio-Cortez and Biden on the Titans and the faces of Gosar, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert on the heroes attacking the monsters. The scenes were interspersed with footage of Border Patrol officers rounding up migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the words “drugs, crime, poverty, Money, murder, gangs and violence” flash across the scene.
Ocasio-Cortez, a left-wing, New York Democrat who has received frequent death threats, responded in a tweet saying Gosar was a “creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups who shared a fantasy video of him killing me. And he’ll face no consequences bc@GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.”
In his own statement, Gosar dismissed the furor on talk shows and national news reports. He said he does not “espouse violence or harm towards any member of Congress or Mr. Biden.” The video “symbolizes the battle for the soul of America when Congress takes up” the president’s economic package. “This video is truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”
Jessica Lycos, the congressman’s digital director, told the Washington Post, “everyone needs to relax.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate the video.
Gosar last year survived another call for an Ethics Committee investigation triggered by Democrats demand for an investigation into his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. The committee dismissed that ethics complaint.
Judy Stahl, a Prescott business owner seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Gosar next year, called on Gosar to resign and sent out a release saying: “Throughout his tenure in Congress, Gosar has displayed a despicable pattern of using fear and misinformation to promote his radical right agenda at the expense of Arizona voters. This week his rhetoric hit a new low. The video he released on Sunday was violent and obscene. It can only be interpreted as a direct threat to our president and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”
Four other Democrats issued a statement, “in any other job in America, if a coworker made a video killing another coworker, that person would be fired.” The letter was signed by Reps. Matt Cartwright, Debbie Dingell, Ted Lieu and Joe Neguse.
Twitter this week said the video violated its rules on “hateful conduct” but did not remove the video, partly because statements by elected officials are considered more significant and newsworthy than statements by private parties. The platform did attach a label to the video saying, “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible,” despite its violation of the rules against hateful speech. The notice means people can’t like, reply or repost the tweet.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week told reporters “there is absolutely no place for any kind of — no place for any violence of any sort in this political system. I don’t want to go any further than that. I leave it to the social media platform on how they’re gonna move forward on that.”
Contact paleshire@payson.com
