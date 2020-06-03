The District 6 State Senate Republican primary has taken a nasty turn, most recently with the intervention of a group of high-visibility Republicans.
Long-time incumbent Sylvia Allen faces a well-funded challenge by former military pilot Wendy Rogers, who in 2018 lost to Congressman Tom O’Halleran in a district that includes much of the District 6 state senate seat.
In an open letter, a group of Republican officials blasted Rogers. They claimed she doesn’t live in the district, has raised most of her money from out-of-district donors, slandered previous Republican opponents and seeks the state senate seat solely as a stepping stone to another run for federal office.
The letter was signed by Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, former Congressman Matt Salmon, Arizona Supreme Court Judge Bill Montgomery, the Arizona Police Association, and Shared Hope International Ambassador Andrea Kadar.
The letter writers also claimed – without offering evidence – that the Rogers campaign may have helped finance a challenge to Sen. Allen’s nominating signature petitions. A superior court judge ruled some signatures invalid, but confirmed enough of the challenged signatures for Sen. Allen to still make the ballot.
The Rogers campaign released a statement from Carolyn Dille, the campaign's rapid response director.
“This is a bunch of nonsense from one of Wendy’s desperate opponents. Wendy lives in Flagstaff, Wendy supports President Trump and has since 2015. We need to raise a lot of money to keep this seat Republican. We have to keep up with Soros who is going to be spending at least $1 million against us. Wendy got way more petition signatures than any of her opponents, she has way more money raised than any of her opponents, and she is way ahead in polling.”
Dille declined to elaborate on any of the allegations in the letter and said to even report on the contents of the letter represented “yellow journalism.”
Allen and Rogers are contending for the Republican nomination, with the election in August.
Retired Army Col. Felica French is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. She is currently working as a nurse on the COVID-19 stricken Navajo Reservation and was not available for comment on the latest turn of events in the race.
Sen. Allen (R-Snowflake) heads the senate education committee and has strongly supported school choice – including the state’s extensive charter school program as well a taxpayer vouchers to cover private school tuition. She also played a key role in the passage of Prop. 123 in 2016, which secured $350 million per year in added education funding. The descendent of a pioneer family in the White Mountains, she’s one of the legislature’s most conservative members. She has gained national notice for various comments and positions including claims she interfered with an investigation into the conduct of her son-in-law, a detention officer. She also in a speech lamented the “browning” of America due to the immigration of people from South America and Mexico unwilling to “learn the principles of our country.”
Rogers blasted that statement saying “some of Americas greatest heroes do not look like Sylvia, yet served with honor in combat preserving our way of life. Sylvia needs to retire like she said she was going to do and let those who love all of America hold elected office instead.”
However, Rogers has made immigration a major theme. In one email fundraising appeal she said praised Trump’s decision to close the border during the COVID-19 crisis. “It will put American jobs first and it will keep us safe from the invisible enemy! Makes sense! But understand that Dems are likely to try to overturn this – because they don’t care about Americans and want open borders, no matter who it harms.”
Rogers campaign fundraising appeals have proved very successful, but have focused almost entirely on national issues. She has repeatedly blasted “socialist” Democrats who hate America.
The open letter said she has raised $400,000 so far, which amounts to 15% of all the money raised for state senate candidates and $150,000 more than the next closest total. She reportedly has spent almost half of that money so far on a campaign consulting firm. About 60% of the money has come from out-of-state donors and 80% from out-of-district donors.
The open letter also noted that in her 2018 campaign for the seat ultimately won by Democrat Tom O’Halleran she linked one of her Republican primary opponents to sex trafficking operations. He has since filed a slander suit against her.
The open letter also claims Rogers lives in a large home in Tempe and maintains a 600-square foot manufactured home in Flagstaff simply to meet the state requirement that state legislative candidates live in the district they represent.
“Not only is Rogers’ home in Tempe, but her business is as well, and according to her campaign finance reports, Tempe is also home to her campaign,” claimed the letter writers.
The letter concluded, “Arizona legislative District 6 voters can send a powerful message to Rogers: you are an unethical ‘carpetbagger’ and do not represent the values of our legislative district,” the letter concluded.
Dille said Rogers has worked to raise money and expects that outside liberal interests will spend heavily to defeat her. “It is my job to fight the smears. Below is my quote for your article. Please just use this quote.”
(3) comments
How in the world does a socialist RINO candidate, that lied and got caught by an aware voter about her voter petitions, have the gall to come out with such a last minute, unsubstantiated batch of lies, and is still whining because she got caught? Well when your a democrat, oh wait, I mean a RINO...
(Republican In Name Only)=(democrat)
well its easy, not only do you have the fake media on your side, to print any yellow journalism lies with no evidence..... but you find more of the same type lining up in her defense, actually making it easier for all of us to know who some of the other RINO socialists are (PART OF THE SWAMP), here's a list jumping on the sinking ship of Sylvia Allen. "Andy Biggs", " Matt Salmon", "Judge Bill Montgomery", and "Andrea Kadar"
And remember, Wendy got way more petition signatures LEGALLY, than any of her opponents, she has way more money raised than any of her opponents, and she is way ahead in polling.” So I can see why Poor Sylvia is more than just a little worried, It's HAIL MARY time, and boy is she hailing
So lets break down these lies for you, shall we, because the headlines say it all, "Poor Sylvia has turned even nastier than we've seen in the past".
Poor Sylvia's LIE #1. Wendy Rogers does live in the district she represents,
like so many people, she has 2 homes, one where she lives and represents, and one closer to family and the capital for work
Give it up Sylvia, she's representing the correct district.
Poor Sylvia's Lie #2. An awake voter, NOT WENDY, noticed the MANY discrepancies on your petitions this year, mainly because the last election, where he paid attention to how "you" Sylvia, noted the same kind of discrepancies and got an opponent kicked off the ballot, so he was watching you this time, found the discrepancies and filed suit against you, HIM..... NOT WENDY
karma maybe Sylvia? ... you're just accusing with no evidence this time,
YOU GOT CAUGHT, in the end, you had lied on how you acquired so many petitions, but the judge, hmmmmm a judge?? found you had barely enough legal signatures, throwing out pages and pages you signed that YOU were there collecting when it was really your committee helpers, you were at the capitol those days,,IMAGINE THAT....
But, we do thank you though, because you did make it easier for us to identify more of the local "SWAMP" as the letter writers, signed all this nonsense, without offering any evidence.
SO EVERYONE PLEASE REMEMBER
"Andy Biggs",
" Matt Salmon",
"Judge Bill Montgomery",
and "Andrea Kadar"
as they are also Swamp names for sure to come up in the future,
Does this story sound a lot like the last 4 years? Lies after lies, offering no evidence, but now with the Fisa warrants being declassified, EVERYONE finds them ALL to be the lies we suspected they were.
Sylvia is a valued asset in this local Arizona race, for the local Deep State to keep in control of the capital.
Allen has gained national notice for various comments and positions including claims she interfered with an investigation into the conduct of her son-in-law, a detention officer. She also, in a speech lamented the “browning” of America, due to the immigration of people from South America and Mexico, unwilling to “learn the principles of our country.” As well as the debacle to fund her own husbands private school...It goes on and on...
She's kind of like Biden, as she really doesn't know whats going to come out of her mouth next, but a joy to listen to, as,well, like Biden, Dementia? Possibly
You have a HUGE CHOICE this election cycle, and it does not include voting straight red, as in this case, there are 2 red candidates running, One a Blue Red RINO and one a Deep Red Constitutional Conservative. If you want this state to go Blue, then pick Allen, or her Democratic opponent, either way will make the seat blue,
If you want to help turn this country around, and start helping to get rid of the swamp nationwide......
Then vote WENDY ROGERS, the ONLY honest choice...
Thank you
Everyone I have talked to in Payson loves and support Wendy Rogers for State Senate, remembers her many visits to their home and businesses and churches, several pastors have told me they opening and fully support her because of her platform, her experience, her determination and her can-do attitude and such care for the people rather than the politics. I have personally grown to know Wendy and she is honest and forthright and a true leader with unlimited energy and drive. I feel many in office have fear of someone of this caliber because of her nature and the fact that she is NOT a bought and paid for politician, owes no one, and is a person only for the people. Wendy is a retired career military veteran, having given her country twenty years of distinguished service. It shouldn’t be any wonder she wants to continue serving. Someone who truly wants to serve does not give up. How fortunate we'd all be if we had more honorable men and women with that level of tenacious dedication. I applaud and support her for her determination.
The lawsuit against Rogers was adjudicated in her favor in December of 2019 at the Arizona Court of Appeals. Perhaps the open letter's unnamed author should've done his/her homework. The court said everything was true in Rogers' campaign about her opponent. No defamation of character. Soundly defeated Steve Smith and his henchmen are whiners.
What a crock. Wendy won that lawsuit against Steve proving him to be just a horrible candidate due to his creepy history. Sounds like the author of this is just bitter. Pathetic.
