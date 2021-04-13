A surge of people seeking to enter the U.S. illegally and the release of thousands of people in border towns to await their immigration hearings has put the Biden administration on the defensive and prompted sharp criticism by Republicans.
The apprehensions on the border increased 36% during President Joe Biden’s first full month in office. In March, apprehensions jumped again to 170,000 — the most for any month in the past 15 years and up 70% from February. The March apprehensions included 18,700 unaccompanied children and teenagers along the 2,000-mile-long border. That’s double the 9,450 minors detained in February and four times the number from March of last year.
The number of border crossers traveling as families hit 53,000 in March — more than double the total in February. Mexico will no longer accept families sent back across the border due to a shortage of shelter space there, creating a complex crisis for the U.S., which also does not have the capacity for the surge in immigrants. Some 13,300 minors were being held in U.S. shelters as of Friday of last week.
Shelters for families on the U.S. side have filled up, prompting the administration to release a growing number of people seeking asylum in border towns. After ICE dropped off 16 people in Gila Bend, the mayor declared an emergency.
Rep. Paul Gosar has issued repeated press releases and made trips to the border to attack the administration.
“In eight short weeks, the Biden administration has destroyed all of President Trump’s progress in securing the southern border. The sad reality is, if Biden had done absolutely nothing eight weeks ago, we would be so much better off today. What’s happening in Yuma is unconscionable.”
Gov. Doug Ducey also made a trip to the border as a setting to blast the administration for being “totally out of touch with the reality on the ground. Washington has never been this out of touch and it starts at the top.”
Ducey suggested Biden had given migrants the impression “that our borders are open, that asylum “that our borders are open, that asylum policies have changed, and that an amnesty bill is in the works — and left Arizona to pick up the pieces,” according to a story on his press conference in The Arizona Republic.
The Associated Press published a fact check on both statements Biden made in a press conference and on the claims of a huge rush of undocumented immigrants as soon as Biden took office.
Federal figures show a huge increase in apprehensions at the border since April 2020, when apprehensions bottomed out at about 17,000. The combination of the pandemic and an agreement with Mexico to keep would-be migrants and asylum seekers at the border led to a big drop in apprehensions. The number of people trying to cross the border has risen steadily since then. In President Trump’s last full month in office, 71,047 people were apprehended along the 2,000-mile southern border. In February, the number shot up to 96,974 — a 36% increase.
Ducey incorrectly stated that apprehensions had increased roughly 460% since Biden took office, which was apparently based on comparing the totals for April 2020 with February 2021.
The Biden administration continues to expel 70% of the people apprehended, including invoking “Rule 42” to expel anyone with COVID symptoms — except for unaccompanied children. Asylum seekers who aren’t immediately deported have to test negative for COVID before they can be released to await a hearing in the U.S. However, during his press conference, Biden incorrectly said the U.S. continues to expel an overwhelming majority of the families apprehended. A much smaller share of the families have been expelled than the adults traveling alone.
The Border Patrol predicts that apprehensions this year may hit a 20-year high.
However, Biden during his press conferences incorrectly said “nothing has changed” and that the present surge represents a mere, seasonal increase in people trying to cross the border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that agents encountered 9,457 children without a parent in February — an increase of 61% compared to January. That compares to a 31% increase for the same period in the previous year.
Some 9,500 children are currently in shelters and another 4,500 in federal detention facilities. The administration has been trying to move children out of the detention facilities as quickly as possible, preferably through placement with a relative.
The administration suspended the “shelter in Mexico” agreement, partly due to the condition of the facilities in Mexico, which are also overflowing. The administration has also declared support for a comprehensive immigration reform package that would provide a path to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented workers in the U.S. long term. The administration also supports legalizing the status of some 700,000 “dreamers,” the undocumented children of immigrants who have spent most of their lives in the U.S.
The administration has also been releasing from overflowing detention facilities on the border thousands of people to await hearings on the pleas for asylum or immigration. The rising number of immigrants at the border has overtaxed the existing detention facilities. As a result, border patrol agents have been dropping thousands of families and individuals in towns all along the 2,000-mile border, often in places like Gila Bend, which has no shelters or places for the undocumented immigrants to stay.
The immigrants are given COVID tests and must be negative to qualify for the release. Federal officials say the infection rate among those tested has so far been lower than the overall infection rate in Texas.
The latest stimulus package included $110 million to help care for released immigrants at the border and the administration is planning to build additional tent detention centers in Tucson and elsewhere.
However, Gosar and others have both decried the overcrowded detention facilities, the restrictions that have drawn Mexican drug cartels into the business of human smuggling as well as the release of would-be immigrants from detention facilities.
He noted that apprehensions in the Yuma sector “in a few short months” have increased from 25 illegal aliens per day to more than 375 per day.
“It is evident that we have ceded operational control of the border to the cartels. In February alone, the drug cartels earned more than $400 million trafficking illegal aliens across the border,” said Gosar in a newsletter to constituents. “(...)The first step to resolving this crisis is for the Biden administration to actually recognize it is a crisis. Unfortunately, Mrs. (Vice President) Harris just laughs it off and Mr. Biden refuses to acknowledge it is a crisis. This is no laughing matter. It’s long past time this administration begin to take this crisis seriously.”
Gosar was apparently referring to a clip showing Harris laughing after a reporter asked if she planned to visit the border. The Associated Press published a fact check on the allegation, concluding that the clip did “not show the full interaction and the context in which she laughed” during the eight-minute interchange with reporters.
Gosar has cosponsored HR 1883 that would halt all immigration for the next four years, fund completion of the border wall, speed deportation of illegal aliens, cut off funding for sanctuary cities, rescind executive orders concerning border enforcement and rescind amnesty programs that provide a way for people living here illegally to legalize their status.
(1) comment
Call me paranoid, but I see Biden's "policy" as a deliberate effort to defeat our progress in suppressing the spread of the China Virus. Yeah, I said it. This COVID epidemic has been and remains the greatest windfall any authoritarian government could ever wish for, providing an unprecedented source of nearly unlimited power over the way we act, over the way we speak, and since the "free press" merely echoes government policies these days, even over how we think. It's more than Joe Biden trying to undo the accomplishments of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States... much more. It's about Joe Biden, the puppet, aiding in the Left's mission to undo the accomplishments of the Founders of the Republic and the Framers of the Constitution. IMHO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!