A brawl of Republicans is campaigning for the right to challenge Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran in the redrawn Congressional District 2 — which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
O’Halleran so far has a big fundraising advantage — with $1.6 million raised in the past year and $1.2 million in the bank.
However, state Rep. Walt Blackman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane have each more than $700,000 in a still crowded Republican field, with the August primary drawing nearer week by week. Candidates have until April 4 to turn in qualifying signatures.
O’Halleran, a former police detective, school board member and Republican state lawmaker, has won three terms in Congress in a tough, swing district. Before redistricting, the district that includes most of northern and eastern Arizona had a narrow Republican advantage. Redistricting increased the Republican advantage — shifting the seat from “tossup” to “leans Republican.”
O’Halleran has raised $1.6 million and spent $410,000 since the last election, leaving him with $1.2 million cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to the campaign finance tracking website Ballotpedia.
He so far faces no Democratic opposition for the Aug. 2 primary. He’s a moderate Democrat who has focused on advocating for the district, with a stress on infrastructure, wildfires, forest restoration and representation of the tribes in the district. He’s considered one of the most effective bipartisan lawmakers, although he votes the party line in the most cases.
The Republican lineup remains unsettled, given the significant change in boundaries in redistricting. O’Halleran previously represented District 1. But redistricting assigned new numbers to some districts. Most of the old District 1 is now in District 2.
Rep. Paul Gosar currently represents Rim Country — which is in the current District 4. He ran in the new District 9, which includes most of western Arizona along the Colorado River. Gosar has so far raised about $354,000, a low figure for an incumbent congressman. However, he’s unlikely to face strong opposition in the primary and the district’s an ironclad Republican seat, which should produce only token opposition in the general election.
O’Halleran’s new District 2 still includes Flagstaff and the Navajo, Hopi, White Mountains Apache, San Carlos Apache and Gila reservations. However, it now also includes heavily Republican northern Gila County, Republican areas of Yavapai County as well as portions of heavily Republican Pinal County south of Phoenix.
So far, Crane has raised more than any other Republican — $810,000 as of Dec. 31. He has spent about $500,000, leaving him with $300,000 cash on hand.
A Tucson resident, Crane would have to move to represent the district. Crane had five deployments as a Navy Seal in his 13-year military career. He gained attention in a 2014 appearance in “Shark Tank” showcasing his business — Bottle Breacher, making 50 caliber bottle openers. The business stresses employing and aiding veterans. In an appearance last year on Fox News., Crane said he favors low taxes, less regulation “pro-growth, pro-job policies.” He also stressed election integrity and border security.
Walt Blackman, a one-term state House member from Snowflake, has raised about $700,000 and spent $500,000 — leaving him with $200,000 in cash as of the end of December.
The Snowflake Republican lives in the redrawn district. He’s a 21-year Army veteran, with combat experience. He became the first black Republican ever elected to the legislature when he first won election in 2018. He has advocated for prison reform, to reduce long prison sentences for non-violent crimes. He has supported the unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, pushed for tougher laws to outlaw abortion, provide border security and broaden gun rights. He has called Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization, advocated for criminal prosecution for women who get abortions and remains a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.
Other candidates who have declared an interest in the Republican nomination include:
John Moore, the mayor of Williams and a former police chief who describes himself as a “strong constitutional conservative,” whose top issues are quality education, border security and reform of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Katherine Gallant, a former hair salon owner who ran unsuccessfully for Mesa mayor in 1995, said she seeks stronger border security and laws against election corruption and fraud.
Andy Yates, a small-business owner whose website lists his top issues as standing up to China, border security, merit-based immigration reform, empowering law enforcement, defending the Constitution and reregulation, according to his website.
Steve Beaver, a U.S. Navy and Army National Guard veteran, says he’s campaigning on national security, campaign finance reform, border security, supporting small business and cutting taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!