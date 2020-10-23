Gila County registered voters who want to avoid Election Day lines or drama at the polls have until Friday, Oct. 23 to request an early ballot be mailed to them.
It can be filled out at home and then dropped off, in-person any weekday at Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham’s office at 201 W. Frontier St., or outdoors any day, 24-7, in the secure solid steel ballot drop-box stationed outside her office for “drive-thru” delivery.
It’s one of eight similarly secure drop-boxes throughout Gila County, the outdoor drop-box is closely monitored — and frequently emptied — by staff. Ballot drop-boxes are also outside the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine, Star Valley Town Hall, Tonto Basin Public Library, and the fire station in Young.
To avoid Election Day polls and vote early, even if you didn’t request an early ballot, in-person early voting is a Monday through Friday option during business hours through Oct. 30 at the county recorder’s office in Payson and Globe.
What’s required? You must be a registered voter. Bring your voter registration card and Arizona driver’s license or other form of identification. Bring your own mask or face covering, too — while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, masks are required to enter Gila County buildings.
