Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed an effective ban on abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy and two controversial bills dealing with the rights of transgender youth.
All three bills won the support of all the House and Senate representatives of Rim Country and the White Mountains in the current District 6. That includes Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) and representatives Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake.)
The bills also won the support of three incumbent lawmakers who say they’ll run in the redrawn District 7, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. That includes David Cook (R-Globe), John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) and Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction.)
The abortion bill, SB 1164, would be among the most stringent restrictions in the nation and will likely prompt a legal challenge, according to reporting by Howard Fisher of Capitol Media Services. Previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions have limited state’s abilities to ban abortion until after the fetus can theoretically survive outside the womb — which is usually at 22 or 24 weeks. The bill also includes no exception for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
“In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life — including preborn life,” said Ducey in a statement. “I believe it is each state’s responsibility to protect them.”
Meanwhile, SB 1165 bars transgender students from competing in any sports competition based on anything other than their designated sex at birth.
“SB 1165 creates a statewide policy to ensure that biologically female athletes at Arizona public schools, colleges and universities have a level playing field to compete,” said Ducey in a letter. The law would trump existing guidelines developed by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which have been applied in just 16 cases to date, according to Capitol Media Services.
Another bill, SB 1138, bars any irreversible gender reassignment surgery until after the age of 18 — with limited exceptions for certain sex-development disorders.
The bills passed on a straight party-line vote, underscoring the culture war divide that now forms a gulf between the two parties.
“These unconstitutional attacks on abortion and inhuman attacks on trans kids are not what Arizona needs and they are not what Arizonans want,” the Arizona Democratic Party said in a statement. “Doug Ducey and Republicans in the legislature are making desperate attempts to claim they are protecting children, while with the same stroke of the pen they are actively harming Arizona’s most vulnerable children.”
NARAL Southwest Regional Director Caroline Mello Roberson in a statement said, “Governor Doug Ducey now has the shameful distinction of signing the nation’s first 15-week ban on abortion into law this legislative session. These out-of-step politicians know there is a similar draconian ban currently in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, and they are banking on the Court upholding that law and overturning Roe v. Wade this summer. If that happens, it will open the floodgates to a barrage of dangerous legislation that gives politicians more power and control over our lives.”
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, said, “Today marks a giant step backward in the fight for equality for women. Make no mistake — stripping away women’s constitutional rights won’t stop women from seeking access to reproductive care. But the passage of this misogynistic law clarifies the very real dangerous consequences of electing leaders who are willing to throw away our rights.”
However, the Center for Arizona Policy President Kathi Herrod said, “SB 1164 will bring Arizona law more in line with science showing the humanity of the unborn. Today’s victory also protects women who will be spared the emotional and physical harms of abortion, including the increased risk of complications that occur in later term abortions.”
The center also hailed the new laws on transgender rights as “a victory for all athletes seeking fair competition and a chance to excel in their sport. Fair competition preserves the integrity of the game and the future of female sports, as well as the protections promised in Title IX. In addition, Arizona will do everything it can to protect vulnerable children struggling with gender confusion. To that end, the governor signed SB 1138, prohibiting physicians from performing experimental and irreversible gender-related surgeries on children — who are not old enough to buy cigarettes or get a tattoo, but were making life-altering, permanent decisions about their bodies and reproductive futures.”
Crazy how the party of '
"small government" can't keep their noses out of other peoples uterus or genitals.
