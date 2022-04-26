The water’s splashing merrily down the East Verde River and Salt River Project’s reservoirs on the Salt and Verde River remain 72% full — barely below the same time last year.
On the other hand — the giant reservoirs on the Colorado River have fallen to historic lows — and continued declines may soon shut down the hydropower generators deep in Hoover and Glen Canyon dams.
What a difference a watershed makes.
SRP put out a release last week celebrating the resistance of its reservoirs to the impact of perhaps the worst drought in the Southwest in 1200 years. That includes the drought that likely pushed the Hohokam, Sinagua and Ancestral Puebloans over the edge.
Roosevelt Lake remained 73% full, with 1.2 million acre-feet in storage. That’s still 22 feet below full pool. However, Roosevelt is in far better shape than Lake Mead and Lake Powell on the Colorado, both dwindling to about a third of their capacity. Lake Powell has dropped more than 145 feet from its high water mark in 1999 when the current drought began.
This week the critical C.C. Cragin Reservoir remained 69% full, with SRP now releasing water into the pipe to the East Verde and Payson’s pipeline project.
“SRP continually plans for drought,” said SRP’s watershed manager. “The infrastructure we have in place plus the improvements we continue to make provide a system that is resilient.”
By contrast, the drought emergency has deepened on the Colorado. Lake Powell in March dipped below 3,525 in elevation for the first time, the level at which the dam’s ability to generate hydroelectric power is in danger. Forecasts suggest the reservoir will get 4.1 million acre-feet in inflow between now and July — but contacts require the Bureau of Reclamation to release some 7 million acre-feet. This will compound the long-term challenge on the Colorado, which decades ago promised the seven states in the basin more water than actually flows in an average year. The Bureau of Reclamation made its calculations after a series of wet years and so wound up promising 3 million acre-feet a year more than the river carries on average — even without a historic drought.
The Bureau of Reclamation could release less water from Powell to protect the generators, but that just passes the crisis downstream to Lake Mead, which has also fallen dangerously low.
SRP previously did a study suggesting that the timing of northern Arizona’s runoff combined with the cushioning impact of the monsoon could make the Salt River reservoirs resist the effects of the region’s current, 20-year drought and the projected impacts of climate change on watersheds.
Of course, SRP could still face challenges. Last week, inflow on the Salt and Verde rivers had declined to about half of normal for this time of year, thanks to this year’s thin snowpack. The Salt and Verde watersheds produced 200,000 acre-feet of runoff this year. That made last winter the 20th driest in the past 100 years, according to SRP.
The SRP reservoirs can capture and store enough water during a wet year to cover releases for the next three to five dry years. So even though Roosevelt has reached very low levels in years past — it can rebound quickly during normal or wet years.
C.C. Cragin is even more resilient. It only holds 15,000 acre-feet, but the 64,000-acre watershed remains among the most productive in the state.
This could produce a near-normal release of water into the East Verde this year, as water shortages afflict the rest of the state. This means Payson could get close to its full 3,000 acre-foot allotment, even as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation increases water rationing in Arizona. Payson relies entirely on C.C. Cragin water during the summer and fall, which gives its depleted water table a chance to recharge.
By contrast, Arizona could lose several million acre-feet of its share from the Colorado River this year — forcing the Valley and other regions to rely more heavily on dwindling groundwater resources. Arizona gets about a third of its water from the Colorado River.
One 2018 study concluded that warming temperatures account for a half of the decline in runoff from the Upper Colorado River Basin since 2000. Natural variability accounts for the other half. The study concluded that the Colorado River could lose a quarter of its average flow by 2050 as a result of global temperature increases caused by the buildup of heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere.
The rising temperatures not only impact rainfall, drying out the soil and stressing the plants, so they suck up the runoff. That leaves less water in the streams, which then can’t refill the reservoirs.
Rim Country and the White Mountains could well suffer a less decline in their water supply than the rest of the state in coming years, thanks to the resilience of the watersheds of the Salt and Verde rivers.
This could boost economic development in the high country.
Assuming the dramatic increase in megafires doesn’t burn the place to the ground.
But then, that’s a whole other story.
