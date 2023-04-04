You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Crisis Response Network at 602-222-9444 or 2-1-1 to connect with a crisis counseling provider.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. In Arizona, call or text 602-248-8336 (TEEN).

Studies on Teen Suicide:

 Some 60% of teen girls and 30% of boys say they felt persistently sad and hopeless in 2021, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Although girls more often deport depression – boys are much more likely to commit suicide. The CDC findings show that bullying is a leading cause of depression – especially among gay, lesbian and transgender students – with 70% reporting depression – double the rate of heterosexual students.

 A growing body of research connects teen depression to use of social media. Studies suggest that the rise in depression among teens mirrors the rise in social media use. From 2006 to 2001, clinical depression in US 16-17 year-olds has risen from 10% to about 22%. The daily hours spent on social media by 12th graders has increased from about 1.5 hours in 3014 to about 3.2 hours in 2021. A study published in the journal Nature found that declines in reported life-satisfaction among teens mirrored their social media use – especially for girls as they entered puberty.

 Teens who experience cyberbullying are more likely to think about suicide, according to a study by Dr. Ran Barzilay at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. About 8% of the teens in the study said they’d experienced suicidal thoughts, 9% had experienced cyberbullying and 1% said they’d bulled others online. Cyberbullying ranked as an independent risk factor for suicide.

 A 2022 study found a four-fold increase in the likelihood of suicidal thoughts in teens that have experience cyberbullying, according to a report on the research in the New York Times. The risk declined but remained strong even after the researchers corrected for other factors, like family conflict, support at school, racial discrimination and parental monitoring.