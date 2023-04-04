What’s happening to our kids?
The suicide rate surged 30% in the pandemic.
And Gila County suffers one of the highest suicide rates in the state.
What’s going on?
Bullying?
Family chaos?
Failure to treat depression?
Social media?
A lack of counselors and mental health services?
How about: All the above?
Teen and family advocates in Gila County are scrambling to address the surge in teen suicides – although people older than 70 still have a much higher rate of suicide than teens. However, the trend among older people remains stable – while despair among younger residents has surged.
Gila County has the third highest suicide rate in the state – behind only Navajo and Apache counties, according to a 2020 Arizona Department of Health Resources report. The rates across the state have soared since then.
In 2020, the suicide rate in Arizona became the 10th leading cause of death statewide – 35% higher than the national average. In Gila County, the rate was nearly three times the statewide average. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens.
Risk factors for suicide include a low high school graduation rate, lack of access to mental health services in rural areas and a high incidence of Adverse Childhood Experiences – which include divorce, violence at home, bullying, belittling by adults and other traumas, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services suicide prevention action plan.
Suicide notes document despair
Every case is unique.
And yet wrenchingly similar.
One teen’s suicide note said, “One slip-up makes a kid feel like the smallest person in the world. You are looked at as a loser if you don’t go to college or if you get a certain GPA or test score. All anyone talks about is how great they are or how great their kid is. It’s all about how great I am. It’s never about the other kid. The kid who maybe does not play a sport, have a 4.0 GPA, but displays great character. There’s so much pressure placed on the students to do well that I couldn’t do it anymore.”
Another note said: “God: i am so sorry for the crime that i am about to commit. Please forgive me as i believe you are the most merciful and forgiving. God, I don’t view you as the punisher but i view you as the most merciful and you mentioned in your holy book that you are what the believer thinks of you. Please forgive me for committing suicide. As i know you are helping me and i know it will get better with your help but i believe that i deserve to die for what i did death penalty should be done to clear my soul so am taking justice by my own hand because i think if i complete my life i will commit more wrongdoings. To the world: Damn, that was an amazing journey. I can’t say that it was all dark because it is all about how we view the world. A lot of days were amazing and life is good, but people like me don’t deserve it.”
The experts don’t know how to account for the accelerated increase in teen suicides accompanied by the increase in depression and suicidal thought.
The pandemic has probably played a role.
But studies have implicated the near addiction to social media among teens as well.
Teens face array of childhood traumas
So have studies on the steady increase in “Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). Surveys show our kids are coping with many childhood traumas in a world where the stable, two-parent family has been steadily eroded.
Consider the ACE scores of kids in Gila County, reported in 2022 Arizona Youth Survey, conducted by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. In all, two-thirds of Gila County kids have experienced one or more of these potentially traumatic childhood experiences. The report did not include questions about children who have suffered from physical or mental abuse or neglect – since state law requires that any child’s report of abuse or neglect must be reported to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. So this report deliberately leaves out the most traumatizing childhood experiences of all. Officially, Arizona gets about 50,000 reports of child abuse and neglect annually.
Roughly one in four children suffer abuse or neglect in their lifetimes. Of those cases; about 78% involve neglect, 9% involve physical abuse and 9% sexual abuse, according to the National Institutes of Health.
In 2019, Arizona also had 15,000 children in out-of-home care and 64,000 children being raised by grandparents, with another 8,000 children placed with other relatives. Every one of those kids has experienced a range of childhood traumas.
The 2022 figures for Gila County include:
• 50% have lived through a divorce.
• 40% have lived with an alcoholic.
• 34% have lived with someone who’s been imprisoned.
• 35% have lived with adults who insulted or put them down.
• 21% have lived in violent homes.
• 23% have lived with a drug user.
• 68% have experienced one or more of these traumas.
Bullying remains a risk factor
Moreover, the same report documented other risk factors for suicide among kids in Gila County.
For instance, a third of the kids said they suffered bullying at school and half said they’d witnessed bullying. About 13% reported getting drunk on campus, 14% said they’d been threatened by someone with a weapon at school and 25% said they don’t feel safe at school.
Many Gila County kids are also dealing with substance abuse. Some 20% of high school seniors use alcohol – and 7% engage in binge drinking. About 15% use marijuana and another 20% use marijuana concentrates or eatables.
National surveys show that the share of high school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness increased from 37% to 42% from 2019 to 2021.
The trend is particularly alarming among students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual. Those students report much higher rates of bullying and higher rates of poor mental health. Some 60% of girls and 70% of gay or bisexual students report persistent negative feelings, according to surveys by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, the percentage of teens who said they considered suicide rose from 19% to 22% and the percentage who actually developed a suicide plan rose from 16% to 18% between 2019 and 2021.
Teen suicides now claim 20 lives a day in the US. Teen suicide now ranks as the second leading cause of death – up 30% in Arizona. The state suffers about 50 teen suicides a year – 71% of them boys and 29% girls. Part of that vast difference between boys and girls has to do with the methods they chose. Boys tend to favor guns. Girls are more likely to use pills – which gives bystanders a much better chance to intervene.
The problem is compounded in rural areas – with a lack of mental health resources for kids in trouble.
Nationally, the federal government is funding a 988 mental health help hotline. But the system’s not operating in Gila County- for lack of local mental health providers and programs.
Schools lack counselors
Schools are the natural clearing house for such services – since teens in trouble often act out in ways that cause problems at school – either academically or in patterns of behavior.
But Arizona schools face a desperate shortage of resources themselves. Arizona has among the lowest-per-student funding levels in the nation overall. Many school districts got extra federal money for counselors and student support during the pandemic, but now face the loss of those grants. Arizona Superintendent of Education Tom Horne this year has warned schools that the state’s grant-giving system to support police officers on campus as well as social workers and counselors will in the future provide money only for police officers.
The Arizona Centers for Investigative Reporting documented the problem. The investigation cited a report by Mental Health America that concluded 98,000 Arizona youth experienced a major depressive episode during the school year, but 67,000 of them could not get the help they needed.
Arizona’s ratio of students to mental health professionals is 13 times higher than what experts recommend. The state has 716 students per counselor and 3,383 students per social worker. The national standard is 250 to 1. For school psychologists, Arizona’s ratio of 1,593 to 1 compared to the recommended 500 to 1, according to the Centers for Investigative Journalism.
The lack of resources, spreading family trauma, incidence of bullying and the mental toll of social media have all left kids struggling with depression and other challenges increasingly on their own.
As one teenager girl wrote in her suicide note, “To my fellow “sluts”, “misfits”, et. Who will no doubt receive more abuse upon my passing, as my tormentors will no longer have me to push around; To those who never cared, never spoke, probably never knew my name; To the one true friend, whose caring was the only thing that prevented this even from happening sooner; To the God, if he does exist, who chose to play a cruel, cruel joke on me when he placed me where he did and surrounded me with so many uncaring faces; to all of you, goodbye; I am leaving a world to which I never truly belonged or fit in.”
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
