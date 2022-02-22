Having a child is a risky proposition in Arizona.
And now the state House will vote on an already adopted Senate bill to ban all abortions after 15 weeks, complete with felony charges for anyone who helps get that abortion.
Arizona already ranks poorly when it comes to the deaths or serious illness of pregnant women — especially in rural areas like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
The U.S. has the highest rate of maternal mortality and serious illness in the industrialized world — and Arizona’s rate remains above the national average. Between 1987 and 2017, the U.S. maternal death rate rose from about 7 to 18 per 100,000 live births.
The maternal death rate for the U.S. in 2018 stood at 18 per 100,000 live births. That’s more than twice as high as almost any other industrialized country.
Apache County has the highest severe maternal illness rate in the state — 275 per 10,000 hospital deliveries. Navajo County ranks number 3 statewide — with 229. Gila County ranks in the middle with 144.
The lack of medical insurance, midwives, and adequate medical treatment after birth play a big role. So do poverty, higher death rates among Native Americans, underlying medical conditions and even high murder rates affecting pregnant women, according to both Arizona and national studies.
The growing movement to ban or severely limit abortion could drive up the existing rates of death and serious illness, according to a study by researchers from the University of Colorado published in the scientific journal Demography.
The researchers said banning abortion would increase maternal deaths by 21%, since giving birth is roughly 33 times more dangerous for the mother than having an abortion. The highest risk groups are currently more likely to get abortions — including minority and low-income women — as well as women with complicating medical conditions.
The proposed ban on abortions after 15 weeks gestation approved on a straight party-line vote by the Arizona Senate makes no provision for rape or incest — but allows an abortion for certain narrowly defined health problems that threaten the life of the mother. It’s less stringent than the Texas law that not only bans abortion after six weeks, but allows anyone to seek criminal charges against an abortion provider. Abortion opponents are anticipating a U.S. Supreme Court decision on several abortion restriction laws.
The court could effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, which concluded the Constitution’s guarantee of privacy means women have a right to abortion. Until now, the Supreme Court has generally barred restrictions on abortion before the 24th week, which is the point at which a baby can survive outside the womb with massive medical intervention.
Advocates for the ban on abortions after 15 weeks say that gives women plenty of time to find out they’re pregnant and decide on an abortion. They argue the rights of the unborn infant at that point should outweigh other considerations. Women in the U.S. get about 625,000 abortions annually — which amounts to nearly 20% of the potential births. The abortion rate has been climbing, although not as fast as the rate of maternal deaths and severe illness.
The study in Demographics did not consider potential deaths from illegal abortions outside of a hospital or clinic setting. The higher death rate was based solely on an increase in the number of babies carried to full term — and the risk group status of women who get an abortion under current law.
Arizona ranked 41st among the states as a good place to have a baby, according to a combination of data from the website Wallet Hub.
Arizona ranked poorly when it came to cost of delivery, quality of health care rendered, “baby friendliness,” and “family friendliness.” Most of the nine states that ranked lower were in the South.
The U.S. also suffers a higher infant and maternal death rate than other industrialized countries due to a lack of follow-up care and family leave policies, according to a study by the Commonwealth Fund.
Arizona has more people without medical insurance than most states — with rural counties suffering a much higher rate. Apache County has a poverty rate of 36%, Navajo County 27% and Gila County 22%. All three counties have a much higher share of their population without medical insurance than the statewide average.
The lack of medical insurance doubles the risk of maternal death or severe illness in Arizona. Currently, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System pays for nearly a third of deliveries — but it often takes women weeks — or months — to qualify for care based on income if they get pregnant.
It costs $8,000 for an uncomplicated delivery in a hospital in Arizona if you have insurance — and $14,000 if you don’t, according to several national surveys.
Each year about 70 Arizona women die within 365 days of pregnancy and 900 suffer severe maternal morbidity during labor and delivery, according to a December 2020 study by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Compared to the statewide rate of severe maternal illness, Apache County is three times higher, Navajo County more than two times higher and Gila County nearly 50% higher.
“These outcomes can be attributed to a range of factors, including access to affordable, high quality and coordinated maternal health care, social determinants of health such as financial security, housing, education and food security — among others,” the report concluded.
About 85% of the deaths and serious illness were deemed preventable — mostly by providing prenatal care and ongoing medical care after birth.
Another national study found that pregnant women also face a far greater chance of being murdered — mostly by their partners.
In fact, pregnant women in the U.S. are more likely to die by homicide than of direct, pregnancy-related medical causes, according to the study published last year in Obstetrics & Gynecology.
All those problems are worse in rural Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services report.
“Women who lived in a rural county had a higher pregnancy-associated mortality ratio than women living in an urban county (94 vs. 76),” the report concluded.
And more than 80% are preventable.
