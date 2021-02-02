Newly elected state Sen. Wendy Rogers is already the object of a workplace harassment complaint by a former senate office staffer.
The staffer — identified as M.P. in documents — filed a notarized statement with the Senate Ethics Committee saying that the former Air Force colonel created a hostile work environment. He claimed she yelled in his face so loudly that he felt her spital during a dispute about whether he should have worked from home when he was out sick with a COVID-19 infection.
If the committee takes up the complaint, it will take weeks to get a result.
The harassment complaint has been reported in both The Arizona Republic and the Capitol Times, which confirmed the complaint had been filed.
Rogers’ office did not respond to email requests for a comment.
Rogers also did not comment on allegations that a right-wing militia group in which she claims membership has come under investigation for the participation of some members in the Washington, D.C. riots. Alleged members of the militia group were among those who stormed police lines and briefly occupied the Capitol building in an effort to disrupt the certification of the U.S. presidential election results. Rogers is a former colonel and pilot who ran twice unsuccessfully for Congress before winning the state senate seat.
Rogers has previously said she’s a member of the Oath Keepers, a militia that focuses on recruiting former police and military members.
Rogers unseated longtime Sen. Sylvia Allen in the Republican primary for District 6, which stretches from the Grand Canyon to Alpine and includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. She then defeated former Army Col. Felicia French in the most costly senate campaign in the history of District 6. She raised and spent more than $1 million, most of it from out-of-state donors.
The former staffer said Rogers harassed him while at home sick for 10 days from COVID-19, pressed him to perform campaign duties while on state time, made disparaging comments about his weight and his lesbian sister, complained that one of his family members was liberal, criticized his keeping of a Saint Michael statue in his office and ultimately ordered him to be fired.
He said she called him into her office and closed the door and refused his request to bring in another employee to witness the conversation.
He claimed that when he complained about her treatment of him, she yelled at him saying, “We are at war Mikey, you do not understand that? You do not understand half of what I know. You were not told about what is going to be happening in the coming months.”
Rogers’ campaign focused on claims that Democrats and progressives were seeking to destroy the country. In tweets during the campaign, she defended her membership in Oath Keepers, a controversial militia group.
There’s no evidence that she in any way participated in the planning for what turned into a violent demonstration by alleged leaders of Oath Keepers, several of which have been arrested and charged with various federal crimes.
Federal court documents said Oath Keepers leader Edward Caldwell on Dec. 31 advised the group that “this kettle is set to boil. His missive said, “it begins for real Jan. 5 and 6 on Washington, D.C. when we mobilize in the streets. Let them try to certify some crud on Capitol Hill with a million or more patriots in the streets,” according to an account published in The New York Times.
Federal prosecutors have charged Caldwell and two associates — Donovan Crowl, 50 and Jessica Watkins, 38 — with conspiracy to commit federal crimes, after identifying them on videos in the group that broke into the Capitol building.
The court documents allege that Caldwell urged militia members to stay in a Comfort Inn in the Washington suburbs because it provided a good base to “hunt at night,” an apparent suggestion they find left-wing protesters to fight, according to court documents.
Caldwell has denied all charges and sought release on bond due to health conditions and the risk of contracting COVID-19 in jail.
The court filings presented recordings of Watkins speaking to other possible members of the group saying, “we have a good group. We have about 30 or 40 of us. We are sticking to the plan.”
Another purported member of Oath Keepers was photographed on the Senate floor with a pair of plastic hand restraints. Larry Brock has also been charged with various crimes in connection with the riots. The retired Air Force officer has told reporters that he found the flex cuffs on the ground and never intended to use them to restrain lawmakers after the mob broke into the Senate and House chambers.
Heavy metal guitarist Jon Ryan Schaffer also claims membership in Oath Keepers and in a criminal complaint has been charged with spraying Capitol Police with bear spray.
The Oath Keepers claim 35,000 members in chapters in Arizona, Oregon, Montana, Florida, Texas, Ohio, New York and elsewhere. However, the Anti-Defamation League estimates the membership in the group at several thousand.
The group was founded in 2009 by disbarred Montana lawyer Stewart Rhodes, who has urged members to prepare for a civil war. The name of the group comes from the idea that the former military members must honor their oath to defend the Constitution.
The University of Albany professor Sam Jackson wrote a book on the group and told The New York Times that “it was motivated by the perception that the federal government was tyrannical, and that everyday Americans need to be ready to resist that tyrannical government when it came to the door.”
The Oath Keepers first gained national attention in supporting the Bundy family in its confrontations with the federal government over land issues.
Any chance of such a negative article on Antifa or BLM? There is far more violence and destruction from these groups than from the 4-5 former military and/or law enforcement officers cited in this article. Nothing wrong with keeping one's oath.
