The censure of state Senator Wendy Rogers continued to roil Arizona politics this week after Rogers turned her unprecedented bipartisan rebuke into a fundraising appeal.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey added his criticism of the remarks that provoked the censure, although he remained on the defense for his previous comments and support for her campaign two years ago.
Several in the Senate leadership were taken aback by Rogers’ fierce support for an allegedly white supremacist activist and her vow to “personally” destroy the career of any representative who criticized her. Some raised the possibility of either removing Rogers from her committee assignments or even expelling her from the Senate.
Rogers’ District 6 includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The former Army lieutenant colonel, just hours after the censure vote last week, sent out a fundraising email seeking donations of up to $5,300 to “fight back” against her Republican colleagues. The email said, “I’m Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers, the nationwide advocate for election integrity. I am under attack by the uniparty and need your help to fight back.”
The “uniparty” refers to establishment Republicans and Democrats and is a term used often by Trump loyalists.
Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Mesa) this week paused voting on the Senate floor to express her dismay at Rogers’ quick turn to fundraising. “We have people fundraising off of yesterday’s vote” and apologized to those who “have had to see daily, ongoing grifting with emails that have little basis in fact, giving false hope, tearing our state apart.”
Rogers has parlayed inflammatory rhetoric and unrelenting claims the election was stolen into a fundraising bonanza, with mailing to a national group of supporters. She has raised some $2.4 million, dwarfing even most candidates for governor.
Rogers has continued to push the false claim that the Arizona presidential election was stolen. However, a dozen lawsuits provided no evidence of a large number of fraudulent votes. The Arizona Senate conducted an independent, $4 million review of the votes in Maricopa County, which found little evidence of improperly cast votes. A hand recount of the ballots concluded President Biden actually got a few hundred more votes than the original tally.
Nonetheless, Rogers and other Republicans have pushed a host of election bills to crack down on the never-proven instances of fraud. One bill would eliminate mail-in voting, which is used by more than 80% of Arizona residents.
The censure motion had nothing to do with Rogers’ allegations of election fraud. Instead, the motion criticized her call for public hangings of politicians, attacks on the president of Ukraine as he resisted a Russian invasion and a social media post saying she would personally ensure the “political destruction” of her critics.
Gov. Doug Ducey put out a statement saying, “anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place in America” and that “public policy debates should be about creating opportunity for all and making our state a better place, not denigrating and insulting any individual group.”
Republican candidate for governor Matt Salmon, a former congressman, put out a statement saying “there is no place in our politics, schools, or workplaces for demeaning and threatening rhetoric. In addition to being divisive, it has caused unnecessary distraction from the important work that needs to be done in the state legislature.”
Republican candidate for governor Steve Gaynor applauded the censure, but noted that Rogers may say “whatever she pleases.” He added that “I find Rogers’ comments to be unacceptable and incompatible with her role as an elected official. There is no place in the Republican Party for those views,” according to a story this week in The Arizona Republic.
Republican candidate Kari Lake on social media after the censure urged followers to not “lose sight of the REAL story: OUR ELECTIONS ARE Corrupt & Rigged. They want us distracted with garbage ‘news.’”
Democratic candidate for governor former state Rep. Aaron Lieberman approved the censure, but added on Twitter, “words and symbolic gestures are no longer enough. It does not end with a single legislator. As a result, Arizona has gained a reputation for being a hotbed of extremism. The overwhelming majority of Arizonans are not on any fringe — we are in the center and we demand more from our leaders.”
Democratic candidate for governor Secretary of the State Katie Hobbs in a statement commented, “I’m glad the Arizona Senate was able to come together to censure and condemn Senator Wendy Rogers’ white nationalist and anti-Semitic rhetoric and behavior. I sincerely hope those who have enabled this extremism — through action or silence — will also denounce Senator Rogers.”
