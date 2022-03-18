A Superior Court judge has struck down a voter-approved initiative that would have boosted school district budgets by $1 billion statewide by imposing a 3.5% income tax hike on taxpayers making more than $250,000 or couples making more than $550,000.
Superior Court Judge John Hannah ruled that guidelines issued earlier by the state Supreme Court required him to rule Proposition 208 unconstitutional, saying the extra money raised would violate a 1980 cap on school spending.
The ruling can still be appealed to the state Supreme Court, but school advocates say the lower court ruling is likely a fatal blow to the two-year effort to defend Proposition 208 from attacks by Republican lawmakers and officials.
The proposition would have boosted the budget in districts like Payson, Show Low and Blue Ridge by several million dollars. The money was mostly earmarked for increases in teacher salaries, decreases in class sizes and increases in salaries of other support staff.
Arizona ranks 48th when it comes to per-student school spending. It has among the lowest teacher salaries and largest class sizes in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state’s college graduation rate and college completion rate are also among the lowest in the nation — with student test scores also generally below the national average.
Proposition 208 passed in 2020 with about 52% of the vote. It would boost the top state income tax rate from 3.5% to 8% for the top 1% of state taxpayers. Analysts estimated it would raise between $800 million and $1.2 billion annually once it was fully phased in.
Gov. Doug Ducey hailed the ruling, “This ruling is a win for Arizona taxpayers. It’s another step in undoing the damage of Prop. 208 and making sure we continue to benefit from the lowest flat income tax rate in the nation.”
On the other hand, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in a statement concluded, “How will we ensure our students have high-quality educators at the front of the classroom? How will we remain competitive when our neighboring states have increased teacher pay?”
Republican lawmakers not only sued to prevent the law from taking effect, they also revised the state’s income tax system in a way that would have dramatically reduced the amount of money Proposition 208 would have generated.
The legislature raised the spending cap once already this year, to avert an additional $1 billion mid-year cut in school district budgets. Schools were up against the spending cap because of last year’s temporary decline in enrollment due to COVID as well as state legislative action to change the law to also bring money from another voter initiative in under the spending cap. Several weeks ago, lawmakers acted at the last minute to raise the cap — avoiding an immediate cut in district budgets, including $2.7 million in Payson, $3 million in Show Low, $2.4 million in Blue Ridge, $2.9 million in Snowflake, $1.3 million in St. Johns and $1.7 million in Round Valley.
Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson), Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) and Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) all voted against raising the cap. They represent state legislative District 6, which includes both Rim Country and the White Mountains in the legislature.
Proposition 208 tried to exempt the new, voter-approved money from the cap — but the state Supreme Court’s guidelines appeared to make that effort unconstitutional, concluded Hannah. The state Supreme Court also established a guideline that essentially said the legislature need not treat a voter-approved law the same way it would a law adopted by the legislature.
Hannah’s ruling observed the advocates for Proposition 208 remained free to appeal back to the Supreme Court whose guidelines had injected the court into “a muddle of law and politics. If legislators can find a legal flaw in a measure they disagree with as a matter of policy, their incentive now is not to fix it but instead to exploit it,” Hannah said in his nine-page ruling.
Critics of the law said it would fall hardest on business owners, drive wealthy people out of the state and make it harder to lure new businesses into the state.
Education advocacy groups argued that improving the state’s schools will do more to improve the economy and attract new residents and businesses than lowering the tax rate on the wealthiest taxpayers.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now a Democratic candidate for governor, in a statement said, “Our teachers and parents have been shut out of the process and the will of the voters who made their voices loud and clear by voting for Prop. 208 has been overruled. Their concerns are of virtually no importance to Governor Ducey, the Republican-controlled legislature and their special interest supporters.”
She called for an outright repeal of the more than 40-year-old spending cap.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!