The Payson school board last week approved big salary increases for its more than 300 employees — ranging from about 5% to 14% in most cases.
The increases stem from the growing challenge of finding employees, in an economy with low unemployment and high inflation rates — compounded by a nationwide teacher shortage.
The classified staff like custodians, bus drivers, office technicians and others would get an average 11% raise — driven in part by the state-mandated increase in the minimum wage.
Teachers would get 6.39% on average. The new schedule would also increase the base pay for a beginning teacher to $50,000. The schedule would also move a big chunk of the current bonus pay into the base — so everyone gets it.
Administrators would get 4.86% on average.
All told, the increases will cost the district $750,000.
Classified increases will go into effect in January, with a total increase in the 2023-24 budget of $279,000.
The board has gone through study sessions on the complex salary schedules, organized into rows based on responsibilities and steps based on experience.
Much of the board discussion centered on how to attract more teachers — and bus drivers, both in short supply.
At the start of the school year, about 26% of the state’s teacher vacancies remained unfilled. Moreover, 55% of the teachers in the classroom statewide didn’t meet the standard teacher certification requirements, according to the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA). Payson’s doing better, with only 3% of the faculty not meeting those requirements.
Arizona has among the nation’s lowest average teacher salaries — and the largest class sizes. The state’s support for K-12 schools remains among the lowest in the nation on a per-student basis — more than 40% below the U.S. average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The board hopes that boosting the minimum teacher salary from $43,000 to $50,000 will help the district continue to recruit new, fully qualified teachers.
“That’ll be better for attracting new teachers,” said board member Barbara Underwood.
Board member Joanne Conlin agreed. “I’m doing a bunch of research — and I think $50,000 is a good number (for the starting teacher salary). We’re a rural area and the cost of living just keeps going up. We want student achievement. We want good, quality teachers. We have to be able to keep them and we have to be able to attract them.”
Some studies suggest that a teacher making $50,000 couldn’t afford to buy a home in Payson — with the average home sales price somewhere between $400,000 and $500,000, as prices escalate. You need an income of about $113,000 to afford a mortgage on a $500,000 home, according to some estimates.
“It may also entice our quality teachers who may be closer to retirement to stay longer, as shared by public comment from a current teacher,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson.
The board also debated how to recruit more bus drivers — who must have a commercial drivers license and work a split shift — with routes early in the morning, a long gap, and then driving in the afternoon when school lets out. The low unemployment, increase in the minimum wage and competition for delivery drivers has made it hard for the district to recruit and keep bus drivers. This has prompted the district to repeatedly cut routes — meaning parents close to campus must get their kids to and from school and making for longer bus rides for students still on a bus route.
Paying a roughly $800 bonus for bus drivers when they finish their training and complete a year of service to both the driver and any employee who recruits them only yielded one new driver. At the same meeting the board adopted the new salary schedule — one bus driver and one trainee bus driver were on the list of departing employees.
“Bus drivers aren’t the only positions in the district that are difficult to fill. Maybe we need a job that goes throughout the summer — and tie that to the bus drivers. This is not a Payson thing — this is an issue that is affecting the whole nation,” said Gibson.
So here’s a rundown on the changes to the salary schedules approved by the board last week:
Classified StaffClassified employees will get a roughly 11% raise — which will cost the district roughly $279,000. The district anticipated the increase in January and had already put $210,000 into the budget.
That’s the most generous of the three options presented by the administration.
The increase is driven in part by a state-mandated increase in the minimum wage to $13.85. The district has opted to inject that new number into the bottom of the pay schedule, then let it ripple throughout the salary schedule.
The schedule for classified employees has 11 columns, based on job responsibilities. Workers then advance through 23 steps, based on experience and years of service. Moving from one column to another automatically provides a 3.75% increase. Moving from one step to another within a column provides a 1.75% bump.
So under the new salary schedule, the lowest starting salary comes to $14.50.
The increase would take effect in January for classified employees — but teachers and administrators wouldn’t get the increase until the beginning of the school year that starts next August.
The lowest-paid classified job on the salary schedule is a bus assistant, making between $14.50 and $21.24 an hour. The highest paid positions are administrative assistant, grants management coordinator, accounting coordinator or head mechanic making between $20.95 and $30.69 an hour.
Certificated TeachersTeachers will get a roughly 6.39% increase.
The base salary will increase by 14% overall — but that’s because of a change in the existing performance pay system.
The increase will come in part by changing the performance pay system. Right now, teachers can earn a roughly $3,500 bonus if they meet all of their goals established in consultation with the school principal. Perhaps 95% of teachers qualify for either the full bonus — or a reduced bonus if they don’t meet all the established goals. The new salary schedule will essentially move most of that bonus money into the base salary. The remaining performance pay bonus comes on top of that base salary.
The new salary schedule will increase the minimum teacher salary from $43,000 to $50,000. That increase then ripples through the salary schedule.
But if you take into account the performance pay money moved into the base — the average salary increase will work out to more like 6.4%.
The increase in teacher salaries will cost the district $506,000 from the operations budget plus $89,000 from the classroom site fund, which is already built into the budget.
Reducing the actual performance pay spurred some discussion.
Gibson noted that 63% of the teachers polled favored moving most of the performance pay into the base salary — while 10% opposed the shift and 27% said they weren’t sure.
“So they’re basically not having to do anything to get the extra money,” said Underwood. “But it’s better for attracting teachers.”
The district in the past several years had increased teacher pay by 20%, with extra state funding earmarked for teachers provided by the legislature in the wake of the Red for Ed movement.
The new salary schedule will pay teachers somewhere between $50,000 and $79,500 for a 10-month contract, with increases for experience and education, like a master’s degree or a Ph.D. Teachers get an extra $500 added to their salary for each year of experience, $2,500 for a master’s and $3,500 for a Ph.D.
Substitute teachers get $150 per day, while retired teachers who return as substitutes getting $187.50 per day.
Administrative
salary scheduleThe administrative pay ranges were recently re-evaluated and steps were created to reflect experience levels. The old schedule didn’t have steps — just an overall range for each position.
On average, administrators will get a raise of 4.86%. However, the study identified three positions that were underpaid compared to other districts. Taking into account the increase needed for those positions to catch up, the average increases for the next year come to 6.5%.
Current administrators will receive either $3,000 or “experience placement,” which ever provides the bigger increase. This will provide larger increases for the three underpaid positions.
The administrative salary schedule also provoked some discussion, mostly about three administrative positions that a district salary study suggested were underpaid compared to similar school districts.
Board member Jolynn Schinstock said, “My concern is the optics — the average increase is really skewed by those three people who were out of whack. The district’s going to take some heat — when that’s not what’s happening.”
The administrative salary schedule includes 11 positions. The lowest paid positions are network system administrator, director of transportation and athletic director, all making between $65,000 and $85,000. The highest paid position is director of technology and innovation, making between $83,000 and $103,000.
The middle school principal position pays between $79,000 and $99,000 while the elementary school position pays between $74,000 and $94,000.
The superintendent isn’t on the salary schedule and is paid according to a negotiated contract with the school board.
(2) comments
WOW! First cut the work week down to 4 days a week. Then Huge pay increases. If the PUSD cannot keep qualified employees, has it ever occurred to anyone that there may be other reasons for the shortage of good people willing to work here?
Is that really a fair comparison? Hugh pay increases are not that when the COLA is 8.7% due to inflation.
