The Payson school board last week approved big salary increases for its more than 300 employees — ranging from about 5% to 14% in most cases.

The increases stem from the growing challenge of finding employees, in an economy with low unemployment and high inflation rates — compounded by a nationwide teacher shortage.

PaulFrommelt
Paul Frommelt

WOW! First cut the work week down to 4 days a week. Then Huge pay increases. If the PUSD cannot keep qualified employees, has it ever occurred to anyone that there may be other reasons for the shortage of good people willing to work here?

iBlake
Isaac Blake

Is that really a fair comparison? Hugh pay increases are not that when the COLA is 8.7% due to inflation.

