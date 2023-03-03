Now comes the hard part.
The Payson school board Monday wrestled with looming hard choices during a four-hour budget study session.
Administrators laid out their best estimates as to where the budget stands – given uncertainties about how many students will return next year and what the legislature will do.
The study session offered both good and bad news.
The good news: The district still has $900,000 in federal pandemic relief money left as well as more than $300,000 in federal Forest Fees money – intended to compensate districts with lots of non-tax-paying federal land in its borders. The district plans to spend most of that on security improvements — but should get another payment in the upcoming school year. Moreover, the district expects to end the year with $3.5 million in reserves, intended to cushion the impact of losing the pandemic grant money.
But then you have your bad news. For starters, the state legislature snuck into the budget calculations and snatched about $600,000 from Payson’s budget for fiscal 2023-24, with a largely unnoticed law change. It was so deftly done lots of rural districts have just figured it out.
Here’s how the switcheroo took place. Payson’s a K-12 district – surrounded by tiny, rural K-8 districts – including Pine, Young and Tonto Basin. Those districts have in the past basically paid “tuition” for their students to attend high school in Payson. That means those feeder districts also cover the cost of busing those students to Payson High School.
But next year, that changes. The teenagers will become the Payson District’s students once they get to high school. That means the state will stop paying the feeder districts for those students. It will pay Payson – but much less than it paid those smaller, feeder districts – who all benefit from a higher per-student rate because they’re such small schools. Moreover, Payson becomes responsible for covering the cost of busing those kids to the high school. That cost could total some $145,000.
So take away the tuition payments and add in the cost of busing and the state’s payments for transferring students and Payson winds up with a $600,000 hit to the bottom line.
“So does that mean the other districts are going to have a big windfall this year?” asked Board Member Barbara Underwood.
“They’re really not,” said Finance Director Kathie Manning. “They’re getting the ADM for those students and paying for them last year. So they’re not going to get the windfall – the state is.”
Newly elected Board Member, Katy Taylor said, “I don’t see where we’re going to have to pay for transportation.”
“They’re considered our kids now,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson.
“That’s crazy,” said board member Audrey Hogue, who has rotated into serving as the board president.
After all – the district has been struggling with high transportation costs in an already sprawling district – compounded by a shortage of bus drivers. The shortage this year forced the district to cut many of it’s in-town bus routes.
Other entries in the column of bad news included the deadlock between the Republican controlled state legislature and the new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. The state legislature refused to consider Hobbs’ proposed budget – which included lots of new school spending. Hobbs also wanted to reverse last year’s decision to offer taxpayer vouchers to cover private school tuition, which has ballooned the cost to more than $300 million this year – which so far has gone mostly to wealthy families whose kids were already enrolled in private schools. Instead, the legislature adopted a “skinny budget” that froze spending at current levels – with the exception of some added money for school capital projects. Hobbs promptly vetoed that budget plan.
The budget the school board’s wrestling with assumes the state will provide an already promised 2% in per-student funding – but fund no new programs. Arizona remains roughly 48th in per-student funding nationally – some 40% below the national average.
The final dribble of bad budget news comes in the form of the end of the flood of federal funding to cope with the pandemic. The district added counselors, intervention specialists, tutors and other staff to help students regain academic ground lost to the shifting in and out of distance learning, quarantines and traumatic family losses. Scores plunged as the pandemic deepened. Students have regained ground in the past year as measured by test scores – but haven’t gotten back to pre-pandemic proficiencies.
The budget also assumes the district will maintain current staffing ratios, which range from 20 kids per teacher in kindergarten, to 29 kids per teacher in sixth grade and on up to 36 students per teacher in 12th grade.
So how does that all shake out?
Superintendent Linda Gibson and Finance Director Kathie Manning worked through the bewilderment of budget funds line by line. They also assumed the district’s $3.5 million reserve fund from this year will dwindle to about $1.2 million.
The real pain came when the discussion turned to the “discretionary” spending – stuff the district wants to provide – but isn’t legally obligated to offer. In short – the list of things the district needs, but probably can’t afford.
The presentation ended by tallying up some $1.5 million worth of things the school sites and administration would like to fund – but probably can’t.
The list included lots of things that sound essential – like math and English paraprofessionals and interventionists for kids struggling to master core skills. It also offered creative ideas like leasing a paint-spraying robot that could paint the athletic fields after games, which would save money on paint while freeing up the maintenance staff.
Gibson encouraged a discussion of priorities – and questions about items on the long list of needs. She will meet one-on-one with each board member to determine their priorities before presenting a full-fledged budget.
But the study session already foreshadowed the difficulty of the decisions.
Should the district spend the last $900,000 in federal pandemic money on one-time projects – or on another year of classroom support, interventionists and counselors?
Should the district follow through on plans to add two portable classroom buildings at overcrowded Payson Elementary School and reuniting the second grade, now split between PES and JRE?
School security – or classroom support? Money saving infrastructure, or school counselors? Short term or long term?
“These are not wish lists – they’re needs lists,” said Gibson. “But even though we get into a position where we run out of money – it’s important that we spend the time to go through what we want, what we need, then it helps us prioritize if we do get the money. If you have one-time money – like the ESSER III grants – do you want to fund positions that are currently filled for another year? It’s not going to mean we can fund them ongoing – it pushes it down the road a little further.”
Board Member Underwood – who also serves on the Payson Town council – said she didn’t want to make cuts that would hurt the school if enrollment starts to grow.
“So you make a decision now – and then next August 20 more kids come – and suddenly you’re scrambling to find a teacher,” she said.
“You have to make a decision based on the numbers you have,” said Manning. “But we have to start looking early, early, early. So when the kids show up – then you have to adjust.”
“And then even if we have a teacher – we have no room,” said Underwood. “Payson’s talking about all the new development – there could be 1,700 homes” in the pipeline.
“That would be fabulous,” said Gibson.
But in the meantime – the board faces nothing but hard choices.
“If you want to change the prioritization,” said Gibson, “that’s the kind of guidance I’m looking for so we can take your feedback and bring back a balanced projected budget that can be approved and passed.”
