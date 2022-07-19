The Payson Unified School District’s budget did something very weird this year.
It kept getting better.
So the board heaved a big sigh of relief last week and adopted its final budget for the upcoming school year.
“Isn’t it nice to actually have more than we expected,” said board member Barbara Underwood.
Now they just have to hope the kids actually show up when school resumes in August, thanks to the state’s “current year funding” formula intended to help charter schools cope with fluctuating enrollment. The side effect for district schools is they never know for sure how much money they’ll have until three months into the school year.
Oh, yeah — and they’ll also have to hope the legislature in January will lift the 40-year-old school spending cap. If not, schools could still have to make drastic budget cuts in midyear.
But never mind all that.
For now, Payson schools have survived another run through the legislative gauntlet in a state with the 47th lowest per-student funding rate in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The school board last week approved a list of last-minute additions to its $28 million budget for 2021-22, which benefited from the federal pandemic relief money that flowed to both the state and school districts.
The $18.9 million operations and maintenance budget includes a 5% increase. That includes $1.7 million carried forward from this year and a contingency fund of $871,000.
Another $10 million wound up in various special funds, which included big increases in money for capital improvements and reserves.
The capital fund will take a big jump from $2.7 million to $4.1 million, which can help the district make security-related improvements and catch up on long-deferred repairs. The board and administration have scheduled a walk through with police to review ways to make campuses more secure — as well as a school board study session.
The extra money will also help the district pay down the hundreds of thousands of dollars it owes to its insurance account, after years of underfunding.
The district fared well this year thanks to the federal support — and the return of almost all of the 400 students the district lost during the pandemic. The adopted budget assumes enrollment will remain steady in the upcoming school year — about 2,200 students on the district’s four campuses.
The budget includes enough money for an 8.3% salary increase for classified staff, a $1,500 increase in the salary for a beginning teacher and a $1,000 salary boost for returning teachers. Administrators will all get a flat $3,500 pay bump. Teachers will also get a $3,500 pay boost if they get a Ph.D. in their field.
The lion’s share of the extra money stems from the millions in federal grant money the district received to cushion the impact of the pandemic.
However, school districts also fared pretty well when the state legislature finally adopted the 2022-23 budget — months behind schedule.
The state budget included an extra $329 million in base support for K-12 education, $100 million more for special education and $50 million for police officers on campus and counselors.
The state’s $18 billion budget also benefited from billions in federal infrastructure and pandemic relief.
After months of deadlock, the legislature approved nearly $1 billion in additional funding for K-12. That replaced the money schools lost when Republicans sued to overturn a voter-approved ballot measure that raised about $1 billion for K-12 education. The money from Proposition 208 would have come from adding 3.5% to the top state income tax rate for taxpayers, making more than $250,000 ($500,000 for a couple). Now, that extra money is gone — and in the meantime the legislature further lowered income taxes overall through what amounts to a flat tax.
The budget included $1.25 billion to pay off state debt to the retirement funds for police and fire, $1.1 billion in new water projects, $560 million in added border security and $425 million added to the state’s rainy day fund.
The state also shuffled money around so it could spend federal grants for schools on highways instead. The American Rescue Plan grants required states to not replace state education funding with the grant money — ensuring a “maintenance of effort” for K-12 schools.
However, the state created several new funds that effectively moved $2.3 billion out of the general fund into new special funds — like highway construction, according to a report by Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services. Education still accounts for 54% of the shrunken general fund. Without the maneuver, the state would have had to increase K-12 funding by another $1 billion.
The state budget included a few other changes that could spell trouble for K-12 schools once they’ve spent the pandemic aid — especially if inflation and supply chain woes trigger a recession despite the current, historically low 3.2% unemployment rate.
The budget included a 10% raise for state workers, a $330 million cut in state property tax and a decision to make almost every student eligible for state-funded vouchers to cover the cost of tuition at private and religious schools. A voter referendum several years ago overturned a similar measure. Previously, children from failing schools and children who couldn’t get the services they needed at the public schools could use vouchers worth an average of about $8,000 per student for home-schooling or private school tuition. The vouchers went mostly to families wealthy enough to cover the gap between the maximum amount the voucher would pay and the full cost of the private schools. The dramatically expanded voucher program could ultimately drain billions from the general fund.
The legislature also adjourned without lifting the school spending cap — which could leave schools unable to spend the money they’ve collected.
Voters approved a cap on school spending 40 years ago. The legislature has raised the cap several times since then. The legislature this year came within days of missing the deadline — which would have forced most districts to cut spending by 16% in mid-year.
If the legislature doesn’t act to raise or repeal the spending cap in January, schools could once again find themselves contemplating a 15%-20% budget cut in the second half of the school year. In Payson, that would require the board to somehow cut $2 million-$3 million from its budget.
