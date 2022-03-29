A bill that could force some 200 Arizona schools to close or seek new operators has at least temporarily stalled in the House Education Committee, despite opposition by many education advocates.
Based on the 2019 school rankings in Gila County, Leonor Hambly K-8 in Hayden and Copper Rim Elementary in Globe could both face the threat of closure. However, many schools got a C rating last time around — including Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School.
House Education Chair Paul Boyer last week put a hold on HB2284 which would require any school with a state rating of D or F to close its doors — or seek takeover by a higher performing school. The school would have three years to improve to a C grade, with an extra $150 per student to fuel the turnaround.
The school could also seek takeover by a high-performing school or charter school, while getting an extra, one-time $2,000 per student. If a charter school took over, it would also get the higher per-student payments charters enjoy.
The bill could still progress, with the details subject to ongoing negotiation.
The House Education Committee at the same time on a straight party-line vote approved a major expansion of taxpayer funded vouchers for private schools.
Some 193 schools got an F or D grade the last time the state issued its report cards, which were suspended during the pandemic. Students have suffered widespread learning problems during the months of online learning and pandemic uncertainty — so even more schools may now rank poorly.
Students at both Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School have fared poorly on standardized tests administered this year. The state has not issued new grades so far, but the test scores and pandemic-related dropout rates could spell trouble for many C-rated districts.
Most of the schools facing the threat of closure are in low-income districts — especially in reservation communities.
Advocates for the school takeover bill say the threat of closure or takeover may finally prompt faltering schools to undertake the reforms necessary to boost student performance.
Rep. Michelle Udall, the author of HB 2808, said, “the goal is to have only high-achieving schools in the state. The goal is to have no more D and F schools in the state, so that every child can attend a school that is high-quality and get the education they deserve.”
However, education advocates say school grades mostly reflect the student population and school resources. The vast majority of the low-scoring schools draw students from low-income neighborhoods with lower property tax resources. Arizona ranks 48th nationally in per-student spending and lawmakers have persistently shifted resources to private schools and minimized increases in per-student spending in public district schools, say critics.
That’s especially hard on most rural schools, with low property tax values where most families qualified for free and reduced school lunches, based on family income.
“We know that our low-income students need significantly more resources,” said Beth Lewis, a third grade teacher and director of the advocacy group Save Our Schools Arizona. “But instead of doing this, this bill is threatening school takeovers by in-state and out-of-state operators with very little to no accountability for millions to hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars.”
Arizona has one of the most robust charter school systems in the country. Charters are public schools required to accept any student for which they have room and provide adequate services, but don’t have to abide by many state regulations that affect public school districts. Most are in high-income neighborhoods, with only a scattering in rural counties. Many have high state ratings — however, the charter school system has also been plagued by high profits for operators, financial accountability problems and other controversies. Arizona also puts more taxpayer money into school vouchers than almost any other state, which provides taxpayer subsidies for parents who move their children to private schools. However, rural parents generally have few private schools to choose from if they’re not satisfied with the public school district.
The 75,000 students in D and F schools statewide are generally among the state’s poorest — according to a investigation by The Arizona Republic based on the 2018 ratings. Schools in higher-wealth districts were 11 times more likely to get an A rating than those in districts like Payson, with high numbers of families qualified for free-and-reduced lunches based on family income.
The bill would give the poorly rated schools several options. They could take the extra $150 per student and establish an improvement program. They could also ask a nearby district to take over running the school, which would then get a one-time $2,000 per student funding boost.
If the school’s rating doesn’t rise to at least a C within three years, the state board of education could step in and take over operations. The state could also simply close the school if there were other, more highly ranked schools nearby.
Alternatively, the school could also ask a charter school or other district to buy or lease the school buildings for 25 years and take over the school — which would also qualify for the one-time $2,000 per-student boost in funding.
The takeover program would cost $58 million a year for three years. Converting all those low-rated schools to charter schools could cost the state $62 million annually, since charters get more per student from the state.
Several states have already experimented with similar systems, which have produced mixed results. Some studies show increased scores for some types of minority students. Several states experimented with the conversions for several years before returning to district-run schools.
PS: The latest report from the Arizona Auditor General released earlier this month shows that PUSD Instructional spending this year is at the lowest percentage for out district in the history of the report (now in its third decade) Also, the % of "poor" students is no higher than other Rim Country school districts while the achievements are much loser. Misinformation simply enables a continuation of a failed operation.
The misinformation and outright false messaging on this issue is never ending. Supporting parental rights to send their children to the best school, including Charter and distance education options actually increases the amount of money per pupil in the District Schools.
The author of this article know that fact but steadfastly refuses to inform the readers of that fact. Two things: One, local property taxes are distributed ONLY to district schools and they are not reduced regardless of the number of students. Two, in Payson, property tax revenues are more than double the state appropriations. Property tax rates have increased over 70% in the last few years while the number of students has declined in the same period.
The bottom line is district schools consistently receive more tax dollars every year - both aggregate and per pupil - yet the academic achievement results continue to plummet. The focus on taking care of the adults instead of the students has never been worse.
It is time for district schools to be held accountable for their failure to meet even minimum standards. Successful life possibilities are being lost.
