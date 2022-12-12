Katie Hobbs victory

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has signaled she may side with school districts in a lawsuit claiming the state has failed to live up to funding agreements stemming from previous court rulings.

 Howard Fisher, capitol media services

PHOENIX -- Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs appears ready to side with school districts in their legal fight with the state and legislative leaders over whether they were illegally denied money for years they need to maintain classrooms and build new schools.

And that could affect the outcome of a trial set to begin next month -- and the more than $6 billion they say they have been shorted so far.

