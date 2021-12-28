State Sen. Wendy Rogers is at it again — making news with head-popping tweets and lawsuits.
Rim Country’s representative in the state legislature drew the attention of columnists from all over the state by tweeting an ode to McCarthyism — infamous for its 1950s paranoid quest for communists in the federal government and Hollywood.
Sen. Rogers’ office did not respond to an email requesting a comment on her tweets or the recently filed lawsuit by a former staff member claiming wrongful termination and workplace harassment.
Republic columnist EJ Montini called the former Air Force colonel and member of the Oath Keepers militia “the wackiest of Arizona’s elected wackadoodles” after she tweeted:
“Most of these politicians are either Soros bought or are Soros-sympathizers. It is like in Vietnam, most were VC (Viet Cong) or helping VC. Bring back McCarthyism. We are well past the #RedScare days.”
The term McCarthyism recalls the crusade of Senator Joe McCarthy in the 1950s to root out alleged communists, which followed the revelation that spies for the Soviet Union had stolen key secrets to making an atomic bomb. McCarthy amplified the hunt for hidden communists far beyond the intelligence agency’s investigations, claiming he had a secret list of communists in and out of the government during the administration of President Dwight Eisenhower.
His crusade collapsed after ruining a host of careers in and out of government during a series of hearings staged by the Army and Navy. The hearings revealed that McCarthy had almost no evidence to support his wild charges. Often, the allegations had no support at all — or boiled down to “guilt by association.” The 1954, televised hearing climaxed when Army Attorney Joseph Welch confronted McCarthy by saying, “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
Montini’s column also highlighted another memorable Rogers exchange from an “Awaken America” conference in Dallas staged by backers of QAnon conspiracy theories. Some of the QAnon beliefs include the claim that a cabal of satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles in the government — mostly Democrats — operate a global child sex trafficking ring. Wikipedia noted experts consider the movement a “cult.”
Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski attended the QAnon conference to expose right-wing extremists and posted a video featuring Rogers and Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem, who were on a panel at the conference. An audience member asked the panelists which federal agencies should be disbanded in light of the charges of sex trafficking charges against movie producer Jeffrey Epstein. In response, Finchem and Rogers agreed the FBI, CIA, NSA and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) should be disbanded.
The latest revelations come on the heels of the filing of a lawsuit against Rogers by former staffer Michael Polloni.
The lawsuit claims wrongful termination, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional stress and wrongful termination.
Polloni had previously filed a complaint against Rogers with the senate ethics committee that related to the same incidents. The ethics committee dismissed the complaint.
At the time, Sen. Rogers said Polloni was fired for cause and her claims that she harassed him, berated him, made inappropriate comments about his weight and his family and screamed at him were groundless and untrue.
Polloni served briefly as an executive assistant after Rogers was elected in Legislative District 6 in 2020. Rogers defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Sylvia Allen in a hard-fought primary. Rogers set a spending record, with $2 million raised mostly from out-of-district donors with her slashing attacks on Democrats and full-throated support for then President Donald Trump. She defeated retired Army Lt. Col. Felicia French in the general election. The district includes Flagstaff, Rim Country and most of the White Mountains.
Polloni’s lawsuit recounts a long list of allegations. Supposedly, Rogers made derogatory comments about Polloni’s weight, family and religious beliefs. She also allegedly required him to work on campaign-related tasks, which is a potential violation of state law. After Polloni came down with COVID, Rogers allegedly required him to continue working and pressured him to return and questioned if he really had COVID. When he did return to work, she screamed at him, he claims.
The lawsuit was filed in Maricopa County Superior Court.
I like how everyone gets all salty about the Roundup reporting exactly what the Senator said in other venues - trying to third party defending her, when she can't even hold a meeting and let the free press (the Fourth Estate) attend and question what her positions are and what it means to her constituents of Payson.....
I have attended two meetings here in Payson that she was the guest speaker. Pretty sure she didn't keep anyone from being in attendance. I'm pretty sure even Don Fair was in the crowd..
Peter Aleshire abandons all pretense of journalism in this hate-filled article. Using innuendo and heavy-handed slant, he ties together unrelated pieces to fill a gap in the paper that could better be used for sudoku or comics. He does not even try to refute any of the senator's accusations, leaving them hanging in order to support an ongoing and yet unresolved civil action. It is likely that if one were to open a dictionary, his photo would reside next to the definition of "hack."
Refuting the senators accusations is playing to a false equivalency. She said what she said. To spend the time to refute with facts, a made-up cult like Q with its various unfounded conspiracy theories, is like playing in the mud with a pig - you get as dirty as the pig ...and the pig likes it. To say that we should dismantle all of our intelligence agencies and the world is run by a ring of pedophiles is baseless at its face. Proving that Rogers and Gosar are not wacko is somebody's else's job, not the reporter reporting what they have said and done...
I couldn't agree more Michael Heather...
The Left Wing members of the Democrat Party do not like to be identified as Communists. But they don' seem to shy away from being open Progressives and even national socialists and globalists. These philosophies manifest the theories of Marx, who was the father of Communism. Look up the tenets of the Communist Manifesto for America. So to refer to these Leftist activists as American Marxists is accurate and telling, but sadly under-reported by the complicit legacy media.
Said with as much proof as McCarthy......good thing we don't have any Fascists- those are the bad ones. They want to imprison political opponents, undertake in propaganda about government public health and safety, engage in undermining the framework of government including voter suppression, and ban books.....oh wait....🙄🙄
Fascism is "a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition." There is nothing in that socialistic philosophy that promotes individual freedom, governmental decentralization, and reduced federal authority and control that are at the heart of Republicanism and the predominance of states' rights over those of a centrist government. And who are imprisoning the protestors of January 6 without any charges or trials or evidence of insurrection? Who are fighting tooth and nail to prevent all attempts to clean up the election processes? Who are promoting the forced vaccination and isolation of American citizens in response to Covid? Who are propagandizing our children with Wokism and Critical Race Theory right out of Marxism? Wake up and see what is right in front of you.
Sounds like you just described our current administration. Never speak out at a School Board meeting or the "Fasists" in Brandon's DOJ will brand you a domestic terrorist... Yikes!
Mike White, I agree with what you said. Unfortunately, Don, Ted and Roy are awake and they are talking and walking hand-in-hand with the Fascist Democrat party. Just look at how they jump on board and back up everything Peter Aleshire "reports" about conservatives, vaccines, and vaccine mandates. Notice how the Roundup and Aleshire never have anything positive to write about Republicans. They always "report" on Republicans with negative twists and spins. When they report on Fascist Democrats like Biden, Sinema, Kelly, French, etc it's always a positive twist and spin. It's obvious this publication is trying to undermine our traditional conservative values here in the Rim Country.
These American Marxists first showed their hand around 1913 (direct election of senators, establishment of the Federal Reserve, establishment of the Federal Reserve, and later an attempt to set up the League of Nations) under Wilson. Then they spread their roots under FDR and later with LBJ. To say the Marxists were not prevalent in Hollywood in the late '40s and the 50's is to deny reality. Socialism flourished under LBJ, and finally blossomed under Obama. It lay dormant until Biden resurrected Obama's vision of remaking America in the European and international Socialist model.
Do you call yourself a socialist when you cash that monthly government check? Do you want me to run through the true history of Fascists from 1918 on and not your version of "socialism"? And let me guess - through your scholarly economic degree and models, you would like to go back to the gold standard, right??..🙄
The second mention of the Federal Reserve was supposed to be the Federal Income tax.
It is hard to fathom how someone like this person could be elected outside of Russia. Sen. McCarthy was terrible, but this batch of Republicans who follow and pledge allegiance to the rapist, crook, liar, philanderer, draft-dodger, etc. makes Tailgunner Joe look like a piker.
Your adjectives are spot on for describing Brandon, the worst POTUS in history and it's only been 10 months to achieve the infamous award. McCarthy served in the Marine Corps and got a draft deferment as a judge. Brandon received student deferments for the Vietnam War. Brandon also likes to sniff and touch people inappropriately. Stop gaslighting like a liberal.
We've found a communist amongst us (US Senator Blumenthal):
https://nypost.com/2021/12/15/democratic-sen-richard-blumenthal-gives-communism-a-boost/
So....that's one vote for bringing back McCarthyism....🙄🙄
Wow! Sen. Joe is reincarnated in Arizona and in the Republican party. Who'd a thought it possible?
At least these responders didn't deny that Blumenthal was a Communist. Some refer to people like this as useful idiots. Supporting the agenda by calling out the ones pointing out the the root of the problem. Let's see if someone can reply...without emojis. Somehow, I think it's impossible.
I don't think you are that useful...no emojis..
Oddly, Blumenthal has never been called upon to relinquish his committee positions after being caught red-handed falsely claiming to be a Vietnam veteran when he never was. Can you imagine a Republican doing that and getting away with it with the media turning a blind eye?
This Democratic led government by Biden is following socialism and headed toward communism with its mandates . I only pray 🙏the so called Moderate Democrats wake up and realize this President and Democratic Party are trying to destroy this country so Yes some of those Liberal Democrats are Communists .
So.....that's two votes....🙄🙄
Agree 100%
