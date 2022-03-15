State Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction) has taken out papers to mount a Republican primary challenge against Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff).
The move comes in the wake of sharp exchanges between the two senators in the course of the Senate vote to censure Rogers for comments endorsing violence and political retribution against her critics, after her address to an alleged white supremacist group.
Redistricting put Sen. Rogers and Sen. Townsend in the same state legislative district. The redrawn District 7 now includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The redistricting commission modified the initial map to move the line just far enough in Flagstaff to include Rogers’ address. Without the last-minute boundary change, Rogers would have found herself living in the redrawn District 6, a safe Democratic seat dominated by voters on several reservations. In the south, the boundaries of the new District 7 grew to take in Townsend’s address. That didn’t seem like a problem for Republicans at the time, since Townsend had already said she would run for Congress.
The district went from a “leans Republican” seat to a relatively safe Republican bastion, after a chunk of Flagstaff was split between two districts. This means the race will likely get decided in the primary.
Townsend had originally said she would run for Congress in a Valley-based district. However, she dropped her congressional bid and took out nominating petitions for the new state District 7. She sought, but didn’t receive, Trump’s endorsement for her congressional bid.
Both Townsend and Rogers are outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump and have both aggressively pushed the unsupported claims that the presidential election was “stolen” as a result of widespread voting fraud. Repeated court cases and a $4 million Senate recount of the vote in Maricopa County uncovered only a handful of improperly cast votes. Both Rogers and Townsend have both taken the lead in introducing changes in election law to reduce the possibility of voter fraud — all of which will likely make elections more expensive and reduce voter turnout. Their bills could include banning voting by mail, eliminating regional vote centers, require more extensive vote audits and mandating criminal charges for anyone who misplaces a ballot or votes improperly.
However, the one-time allies have fallen out in recent weeks, mostly as a result of the run-up to the Senate censure vote against Rogers.
The censure stemmed from comments Rogers made in an address to the America First Political Action Conference headed by Nick Fuentes, who has espoused anti-Semitic and white nationalist views. Rogers welcomed support of the group, addressed the convention, and said that political enemies should be hung as traitors to the country. She later vowed to “personally destroy the career” of Republicans who criticized her for those statements.
Rogers is a retired Army lieutenant colonel and a pilot. She made several unsuccessful runs for Congress before beating longtime State Sen. Sylvia Allen in the then District 6 primary in an expensive, bare-knuckle campaign. Rogers then handily defeated Democrat Felicia French, a retired Air Force colonel, pilot and nurse. Rogers spent record sums in that campaign, mostly raised from a network of small donors nationwide. The most recent campaign spending reports show that she has raised $2.4 million and had about half of that money in the bank as of the end of December. She has relied on a national mailing list and used her censure to put out a fresh fundraising appeal on social media.
By contrast, Townsend has about $13,000 on hand, according to filings with the Arizona Secretary of State.
In a Twitter post announcing her decision to run against Rogers, Townsend commented the censure made it “clear that only one of us can advance the causes we all claim to care about. Hanging out with white supremacists, endorsing them and declaring them the finest of patriots is all something Wendy Rogers has a constitutional right to do. But good and decent people are also free to find it repulsive and un-American.”
Townsend served four years in the Navy and obtained a master’s degree from Arizona State University. She was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2013 and to the Senate in 2020, representing District 16. She signed a letter asking Congress to nullify the presidential vote in Arizona until the state could complete a full “forensic” audit of the vote. In various tweets she blamed “the left” for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for certifying the results of the election. She was one of 11 “alternative electors” the letter sought to be accepted to cast the state’s electoral votes for Trump.
The two far-right senators align closely when it comes to policy — including insistence that the election was fraudulent, fierce resistance to vaccine mandates and other anti-COVID policies as well as an intense focus on immigration. They have each excelled in gaining media attention by making outlandish statements on social media.
Townsend compared vaccine mandates to the Nazis requiring Jews to wear the Star of David before World War II. She has also declared any mandatory vaccination of children was “communist.”
Rogers has called for a return to McCarthyism, the quest for communists in government during the 1950s. She also called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “globalist puppet” in thrall to Democratic megadonor George Soros. Both men are Jewish.
So with few substantial policy disagreements, the primary race is likely to get personal — and interesting, making it likely one of the most closely watched races in the state in a district where Democrats have little chance of winning in the general election no matter which Republican wins the primary.
Both support the "Big Lie", but at least Townsend might not be a white supremacist. If we've got to have a Trump Toadie, I guess I'll take Townsend.
