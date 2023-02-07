Who should pay for government?
The people who need a building permit?
Or, like, you – since you need a place to live.
That question lurked at the heart of a lively discussion about how much Gila County should charge for the services it provides – whether it’s issuing a building permit or collecting the taxes for a fire district.
County manager James Menlove raised the thorny question during a four-hour study session on Jan. 24, which included a discussion about whether the county should include its overhead costs in many of the fees it charges – both to the public and to other government entities.
Menlove said that typically the county doesn’t even recover the direct costs for the inspections, permits and services it provides. Legally, the county could not only recover all the direct costs – but also millions of dollars in general administrative overhead costs.
The county has a roughly $125 million budget – which this year included some $10.5 million in federal pandemic relief. The $62-million General Fund accounts for most direct county services, including the Sheriff’s Department. The overall capital projects fund comes to $5.7 million. The rest of the spending comes in various special revenue funds or state-mandated programs – including a host of special districts for which the county collects property taxes.
The county collects about $23.5 million in property taxes for itself and another $25.5 million in property taxes for various districts – including fire districts, libraries, street lighting, flood control and others.
The rest of the county’s income comes from grants, fees, permits and payments from other government entities – mostly the state.
One striking budget principle Menlove offered in the study session was that the county should immediately drop any grant-funded program once the money runs out. That would apply to the slew of grant programs funded by the federal government to cope with COVID. But the county also receives millions in state, federal and other grants every year to tackle big problems. For instance, the county has among the highest rates of teen pregnancy, drug overdose deaths and suicide in the state. The county collects millions in state and federal grants to reduce the toll of those problems. But under Menlove’s proposal, the county would instantly drop any of those grant-funded programs – even if they were working.
The Board of Supervisors offered no comment on that idea.
But Menlove also suggested the county would be legally and financially justified in dramatically increasing its charges for services to the public and other government agencies.
Menlove admitted that even bringing up the topic amounted to opening “a can of worms.”
And that spurred a lot of discussion.
Supervisor Woody Cline suggested the county exists to provide service to the public — and maybe shouldn’t charge fees at all. As an example, he returned to an earlier discussion about raising the charge for septic system inspections from $50 and an hour to $75 an hour.
“So Jake goes out and does a soil test,” said Cline. “Now, whether Jake receives money for a permit or not – Jake is paid. I’ve always had this thing about – OK, we’re charging extra money to do these things – when every staff member in this room is paid, no matter what they’re doing. How did that come to be? We pay taxes. For what?”
Menlove replied, “That is the debate. That is the question.”
“So we collect $400,000 in fees for environmental inspections,” persisted Cline. “What if we didn’t collect that? Is it going to make us go bankrupt? That’s the dilemma.”
“If we were to do away with all our fees – we would be laying off – like 50 pink slips. That’s really what it is. And we could not afford any salary adjustments for our employees,” said Menlove.
“That’s what I’m digging at,” said Cline. “We’ve always been serious about keeping our (property) taxes flat. We have not wanted to raise taxes. But in a sense, this fee for services is a tax.”
“I would disagree,” said Menlove. “Charges for services is not a tax. Taxes are levied. You’re getting a specific service rather than general government.”
“But if you’re opening a business or building a house,” countered Cline, “we’re going to get taxes off that. We’ll be collecting revenues off most things out there.”
Menlove said that some departments that mostly provide services to the public or to businesses may have a budget of $3.8 million, but collect only $825,000 in fees for services.
He said the county could easily justify charging overhead costs for many of its functions – like collecting and forwarding the property taxes for special districts.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “You say we could recover it. From who? The state? The General Fund? Where do we get recovered from?”
“The ones to whom we provide services – like fire districts,” said Menlove.
Assistant County Manager Michael O’Driscoll said the county routinely adds an overhead charge that it builds into state and federal grant budgets. “We get a couple hundred thousand for teen pregnancy – and we include charges for overhead. That’s included in the grant.”
“Is this something you feel we need to act on?” asked Supervisor Steve Christensen. “The fire districts are all out of money – so we’re not going to invoice them for internal costs. Or are we?”
“Not my decision,” said Menlove. “Not my decision at all… It is our responsibility as county staff to identify these issues so you can make a decision. Supervisor Cline makes me shudder that we want to do away with all fees.”
“I wouldn’t say all of them,” said Cline.
“OK – minimal fees,” said Menlove. “You have to weigh that anvil before you get thrown into the lake with it. We haven’t charged Kohl’s Fire District $5,000 – so we are supporting them financially by not sending them an invoice for those charges.”
“I’m glad you’re opening that can of worms,” said Cline. “At least there would be a formula so I can explain it better to constituents — here is what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
