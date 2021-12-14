Well, say this for Rim Country.
We’re rich in endangered and threatened species.
And have a front-row seat to what’s being billed as the sixth in life’s succession of mass extinctions — the biggest biological disaster since the demise of the dinosaurs.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service kind of made it official last month by declaring an additional 23 U.S. species extinct — the most ever wiped out on paper at once.
Studies suggest that species globally are going extinct at about 100 times the normal rate. At the current pace, some studies suggest 75% of animal species alive today will be gone in a few centuries.
Granted — none of the latest extinct species took their last gasp in Rim Country.
On the other hand, Rim Country has a long list of endangered species still hanging in there and many of them have gained official status and critical habitat designations recently. That includes the narrow-headed garter snake, the Chiricahua leopard frog, the yellow-billed cuckoo and the Gila chub.
But don’t book a wildlife sightseeing trip — the latest additions to the threatened list locally are few and far and maybe gone already.
The local endangered species mostly hang out in riparian areas. Fortunately, Rim Country and the White Mountains have more miles of healthy streams than almost anywhere in the state. Since 90% of the state waterways have been destroyed or damaged by a century of dams, dewatering and cattle grazing — that gives Rim Country and the White Mountains a long list of remarkable, but dwindling species.
National additions to the list of extinct species included the ivory-billed woodpecker and 10 other birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, a bat and one plant. Many of the birds live in Hawaii, where warming temperatures have allowed mosquitoes to move into their high mountain refuges to spread lethal avian malaria. The scientists didn’t even know enough about the mussels to figure out what did them in — but it most likely had to do with the impact of dam-building.
Since the passage of the Endangered Species Act in 1973, state and federal efforts have led to the recovery of 54 species — including the bald eagle. Another 43 species have moved from endangered to threatened. Until last month, only 11 had been declared extinct.
However, 2,244 species remain on the federal threatened and endangered list, including 1,618 in the U.S. This includes 884 plants, 307 invertebrates, 164 fish, 95 birds, 36 reptiles, 96 mammals and 35 amphibians.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a backlog of species waiting for the studies that will determine whether they qualify for protection as endangered — which includes designation of critical habitat. Environmental groups have forced many of the more recent listings with a blizzard of lawsuits. The Center for Biological Diversity alone has used lawsuits and appeals to force the listing of 430 plants and animals.
The accelerating loss of species to extinction in the U.S. is dwarfed by the decline globally — especially in the rain forests, which account for 80% of all species.
One study that attempted to calculate the background extinction rate concluded we’re now in the midst of the sixth global mass extermination since life emerged on the planet. The study by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley concluded that at the current rate, three-quarters of the world’s animal species will be gone in 300 years. Normally, they calculated an extinction rate of perhaps two species per million years. However, in the past 500 years, at least 80 of 5,570 mammal species have gone extinct, according to the study published in the journal Nature.
The researchers calculated that the current extinction rate is as much as 80 times the background rate. If you include species on the threatened list, the current rate of extinction is “off the charts,” according to a summary of the research in the journal Science.
The Arizona high country endangered list underscores the critical role of streamside habitats in protecting biological diversity. Some studies suggest that more than 90% of wildlife species in Arizona depend on the bounty of riparian areas for some critical stage of their lifestyle. Moreover, rivers like the Verde, the Salt and the Gila all serve as major migratory highways for songbirds.
One recent study published in the journal Science concluded that bird populations have declined by 29% in the U.S. since 1970 — which represents the loss of 3 billion birds in North America in the past 50 years. Only waterfowl and native birds that don’t migrate have escaped the population crash among birds.
Some 70 species are now on the endangered species list in Arizona, including a long list of species found in Rim Country and the White Mountains. Some of the local species recently added or whose critical habitat has finally been listed include:
• Narrow-headed garter snake: This snake swims through clear, mostly higher-elevation streams to mostly hunt fish, insects and other aquatic prey. Changes in those streams have eliminated the snake in about 60% of its former range. Mostly, they persist in a few, high-elevation streams on the watersheds of the Salt and Verde rivers. Surveys have found them in just five of the 16 sites they occupied some years ago. They’re affected by declines in water quality, cattle-grazing and introduced species like bullfrogs and crayfish, which prey on the snakes when they’re tiny.
• Yellow-billed cuckoo: This robin-sized, migratory songbird nests in thickets in riparian areas. It’s haunting, guttural call sounds during the monsoon, earning it the nickname of the “rain crow.” They depend on the shelter and foraging in the upper canopies of streamside trees like cottonwoods. Its numbers have decreased by 80% since the 1970s, thanks to dams, water diversions and cattle grazing that have drastically affected streamside habitats throughout the West. After years of delays, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife this year completed required studies and designated some 300,000 acres throughout the West as critical habitat. The designation means that federal agencies must consider how anything from a grazing permit to water diversions on federally owned critical habitat will affect the cuckoo.
• Chiricahua leopard frog: This endangered amphibian needs year-round water, so it’s been heavily affected by changes in riparian areas — including the introduction of invasive species like bullfrogs and crayfish. Many of the remaining populations are hanging on in stock tanks, having lost their foothold in springs and streams. However, uncontrolled and feral cattle also pose a threat, since they trample stream banks, gobble up streamside vegetation and cause streams to become warm, shallow and silted. It’s also threatened by a fungus, which has taken advantage of changes in water quality and temperature.
• Gila chub: Most of the state’s once rich array of native fish have not been added to the list, including the chub — found on the Verde River watershed and elsewhere. The fish has been affected by declining water quality and flow in most of Arizona’s waterways as well as competition from introduced fish like sunfish and trout.
