The Social Security Administration in October 2020 temporarily suspended issuing dismissals for untimely field hearing requests and for failure to appear at a scheduled hearing.
That suspension was lifted March 8, absent a showing of good cause, Social Security is resuming issuing dismissals in cases involving an untimely filed hearing request, or when neither the claimant nor the appointed representative, if any, appeared at a scheduled hearing.
Before issuing a dismissal, however, officials will take additional steps to confirm that Social Security is complying with established notice procedures including conducting quality reviews for these specific dismissals:
• If we mail a notice of hearing at least 75 days before the date set for the hearing, but we do not receive the acknowledgment form at least 30 days before the hearing, we will attempt to contact the claimant or appointed representative for an explanation.
• Similarly, if we mail an amended notice of hearing or notice of supplemental hearing at least 20 days before the hearing date, but we do not receive the acknowledgment form at least 10 days before the hearing, we will attempt to contact the claimant or appointed representative for an explanation.
• We will attempt to contact the claimant or representative either by sending a written Reminder to Return Acknowledgment Form or attempt to contact the claimant or representative by telephone at least twice on number(s) listed in the file; confirming his/her plans to attend the hearing.
• Additionally, staff will review various databases and queries available to ensure we have the correct contact information for the claimant.
• If we have not previously done so, staff and administrative law judges (ALJs) will develop for good cause in all cases involving an untimely filed hearing request or the failure to appear.
Afterward, staff will review the claim(s) file
• If the review reveals that the claimant consented to the manner of appearance for the hearing, and we followed our HALLEX contact procedures, we will send a request to show cause.
• However, if we previously sent a notice to show cause more than 30 days before March 8, 2021 and the claimant or representative did not respond, we will re-send a notice to show cause.
• We recognize there is the potential for mail delivery and processing delays. As such, we will provide 30 days from the date on the request to show cause before we will issue a dismissal, even though the forms we use to request a showing of good cause for untimely filing or failure to appear (i.e., Form HA-L61 and Form HA-90) identify shorter timeframes for a response.
• Otherwise, if staff finds that we did not follow our procedures, or if the ALJ finds that good cause exists for the failure to appear or the late filing, we will not issue a dismissal.
